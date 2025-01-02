The Ultimate Educator

Community pays tribute to legendary teacher and coach Peter DiGiulio

By Cary Shuman

Peter DiGiulio (seated, right) enjoying a gathering with Revere friends including

Stephen Grasso (front row left), and (from left) Steve Pavey, Al Petrilli, Frank Gallagher,

Robert Lospennato and Tom Misci.

In an impressive tribute that packed the Buonfiglio Funeral Home Sunday, family, friends, former students and colleagues paid their respects to Peter V. DiGiulio, who was a legendary teacher and coach in Revere for more than 40 years.

Mr. DiGiulio, known endearingly by his tens of thousands of students as Mr. D, died on Dec. 21, 2024. He was 72.

The Rev. Richard Uftring presided over an uplifting prayer service that concluded with a beautiful, heartfelt eulogy delivered by Peter’s son, Ben DiGiulio, and the Rev. Uftring playing a tape of “For Boston,” the fight song of Boston College, Class of 1973 graduate Peter’s beloved alma mater.

Flanked by his sister, Emily DiGiulio, one of Revere High School greatest all-time athletes, Ben spoke of the love and joyful times that he shared with his father while also respectfully acknowledging the overwhelming show of support that the family has received following its tragic loss.

During the visitation, friends shared heartwarming stories of Peter’s kindness, quirkiness, and his well-known ability to make people laugh and smile.

Attorney Gerry D‘Ambrosio, one of Peter’s former students, spoke warmly about Mr. D.’s positive influence as a schoolteacher.

“I’m 56 years old and I’ve known Peter since I was in the second grade, at the McKinley School,” said D’Ambrosio. “He was a wonderful teacher, a wonderful human being, and a wonderful father. He will be missed dearly.”

Many people became friends with Peter DiGiulio through sports. Jeffrey Blonder said on Thursday, Dec. 19 he officiated a Greater Boston League track meet with Peter at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

“He’s helped me become a better track official,” said Blonder. “I always enjoyed working with him at meets. He had a great sense of humor and told some terrific stories. I also know he did a lot for drug education during his teaching career.”

Admired for his coaching and mentoring at hoop camp

John ‘Buddy” O’Neill, who coached Revere High boys basketball for three highly successful seasons (1971-73), called Peter DiGiulio, “my best friend.”

“I met Peter when I was teaching at the McKinley School and he became the traveling health teacher in the Revere schools,” remembered O’Neil. “I had a basketball camp (Championship Basketball School) at Mass Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, and Peter asked if he could work at the camp, and he worked with me for 30-plus years, and we became the best of friends.”

O’Neil said Peter was admired by his campers for his expert coaching, inspiring lectures, and his terrific sense of humor.

“Peter gave a lot of lectures all over the country about drugs, and at camp he would speak to the kids about it,” recalled O’Neil. “He mesmerized them with his talks.”

O’Neill described his humor as “spectacular,” relating a funny story about how Peter motivated his team for a championship game.

“I remember he was coaching the youngest group of boys in the camp,” said O’Neil. “They’re in the finals, and Peter gave them all neckties to wear to the game. Peter told the kids, ‘It’s a championship game and you have to act like champions.’ He had a nickname for every kid in the camp, and the kids loved him.”

O’Neil noted how several former Babson College basketball players traveled to Revere to pay their respects. “Peter was an assistant coach at Babson, and the players’ presence here today says a lot. Peter had a good, positive influence on people. The best thing about Peter was if someone was ill or had a family problem, he was the first guy there to help you.”

O’Neil said his friend, Peter, was immensely proud of his children, Benjamin and Emily, who were both excellent students and graduates of Syracuse University, a school of national stature.

“I was with Peter two weeks ago, and all he talked about was his son Ben getting married,” said O’Neil.

A proud parent involved in his children’s successes

Former high school and youth sports coaches Jay Seigal and Peter DiCarlo also spoke of the pride that Peter DiGiulio and Deb DiGiulio experienced through their children’s many academic and athletic accomplishments.

“My first introduction to Peter was when our kids (Jason Seigal and Ben DiGiulio) had kindergarten together,” said Jay Seigal. “They became very good friends as they went through the school system. And through youth sports, Peter and I coached together in basketball and baseball. He was a great guy, always seeing what he could do for the kids, always giving back to the community. It’s a terrible shame we’ve lost Peter so early.”

The Seigal-DiGiulio friendship remains tight to this day. Jason Seigal will be in the wedding party when Ben DiGiulio and his wife, Kendyl DiGiulio celebrate their marriage at a reception in January.

Peter DiCarlo said he would often see Peter DiGiulio at Revere High sporting events.

“I attended many Revere High girls basketball games and his daughter was an excellent player,” said DiCarlo. “Peter was a great father and was always there for his children.”

‘He made everyone happy’

Stephen Grasso said his friendship with Peter DiGiulio dates to 1976 when Grasso did his student teaching at the then-new Revere High School, working on the physical education staff with Silvio Cella, Mike Cella, Joe Merullo, Bob Nardone, David Montani, and Tank Agnetta.

“Peter traveled from school-to-school teaching health, and I became really good friends with him,” said Grasso. “He was an usher in my wedding, and I was an usher in my wedding.”

Grasso said his friend made significant contributions to the betterment of the city, helping countless and their families.

“Peter made everyone laugh, he made everyone happy,” said Grasso. “He and and Mike Cella ran the Special Olympics program in Revere. Peter was an unbelievable person who brought so much joy to others.”

A manager of the BC Marching Band

During his years at Boston College, Peter DiGiulio played one season of basketball and later became a manager of the BC Marching Band. After college, members of the band would reunite each April and perform during the Boston Marathon.

Pat Scannell, Peter’s friend for 53 years and a co-manager of the BC Band, recalled those unforgettable Marathon Mondays.

““In the 1980s, we would stand outside the Hammond Lounge, which is right at Mile 23, and perform music for three or four hours,” said Scannell. “When a runner would pass by and let’s say they were wearing a Wisconsin shirt, we would play “On Wisconsin.” If they were a marathoner from one of the military academies, we would play the fight song for the Army, Navy, or Air Force.”

“Peter was just a leader of people who would get people going to our music,” said Scannell. “He would grab the drums and march us out and each year we had a different theme. One year we were punk rockers. One year we all wore tuxedos that we bought at Building 19. We entertained the crowd. It was good fun, and it was crazy.”

‘Peter was a gentleman’

The Rev. Richard Uftring told the gathering, “There is no finer word to address Peter: a gentleman. He had character, he had humor. He had wit and there was some craziness. But above it all, he was a gentleman. He was there for all of you.”

“We will keep the legend of Mr. D alive’

Ben DiGiulio began his remarks by expressing his gratitude to the huge assemblage in the room and the many others who attended the visitation.

“First of all, I’d like to thank everyone for coming to celebrate the life of my dad,” sad Ben. “The outpouring of support has been overwhelming, and we can’t tell you how appreciative we are to have you in our lives, especially in the darkest of days.

“My dad was my best friend. Most of you, if not all of you, know Emily and I had an incredibly special connection with our dad. Our relationship pushed the boundaries of father and son, but we always made it work. This has truly been the worst week of my life. But I can tell you how many times I’ve cried this week because of what we’ve been blessed with – blessed with the best mother and sister anyone could ask for, blessed with friends that will put their entire life on hold to make sure that you don’t crumble, blessed with a wife who in our brief marriage has been the rock of our whole family and without whom I’m not sure how I would have been able to keep carrying on every day.

“Blessed that not only did I know exactly how my dad felt about me, but he knew exactly how I felt about him. I know exactly how he felt about my wife. I know exactly how he felt about my sister. I know exactly how he felt about my mother. Nothing was ever left unsaid with PD. If Dad loved you, he told you. If Dad cared about you, he showed you. He didn’t just say it, he lived it.

“I’m eternally grateful for every single day in the 29 years I got with him, and not a day will go by for the rest of my time on this Earth that I won’t think about him. But together we will keep the legend of Mr. D alive.

“Dad was a teacher and a coach for over 40 years, so if there is a lesson to be taken away from all this devastating loss, let it be this: try and love your people how Dad loved his – deeply, openly, and wholeheartedly. Wear your heart on your sleeve. Spend that extra couple of minutes with those closest with you, even when you don’t feel like it. And end every conversation with, ‘I love you.’ ’’