Obituaries 11-06-2024

Maureen Kidney

Proud of her Irish Catholic Heritage, she was honored as Catholic Woman of the Year in 1997 and was the first recipient of the LAOH Legend Award

Maureen L. (Mosher) Kidney, 82, of Lynn, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Kidney, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage.

Born the daughter of the late William and Florence (Harkins) Mosher, she was a proud former Revere resident, graduating from Revere High School, Class of 1960. She began her professional career as a Dental Assistant, and while devoting her life to raising her children, she worked at McDonald’s on the Lynnway.

Maureen was a devout member of Sacred Heart Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a Sunday school teacher for 50 years. She was a proud member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and a former President. In 1997 she was honored as the Irish Catholic Woman of the year, and she was also the first recipient of the LAOH Legend Award. Maureen was very proud of her Irish Catholic Heritage.

Maureen is survived by her beloved children, Kim Flaherty and her husband, Paul, Kelly Muise and her husband, Alan, Kathy Alukonis and her husband, Michael, and Kerri Wong and her husband, Nison; her cherished grandchildren: Colin and Brandon Muise, Brendan, Ryan, and Kevin Flaherty, Anna-Marie and Ashley Alukonis, and Ethan Wong; her brother, David (Jerry) Mosher and she was the sister of the late Christine Lucas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, especially her nieces Joanne James and Dawn Hurley.

Maureen’s visiting hours were held on Sunday, November 3 at the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, November 4 at Sacred Heart Church, 571 Boston Street, Lynn followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org , or The Hibernian Scholarship Fund, 105 Federal Street, Lynn, MA 01905.

Lise (Lisa) Marie Hayes

Devoted mother and grandmother

Lise (Lisa) Marie Hayes, “Ma,” of Winthrop, passed away on October 31 at the age of 84.

She was born on January 3, 1940, in Magog, Canada to Cecile and George Parthenais. The family then settled in Coaticook, a small town in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

At the age of 16, Lise graduated from high school and began her career at Canadian Bell Telephone Company as a cable line assigner. In 1961, while on vacation at Old Orchard Beach, Maine, she met and fell in love with her husband of 63 years, Michael J. Hayes. The couple moved to Saugus, MA, to raise their family, later spending time in Sandwich, MA, and finally settling in Winthrop.

Lise was a devoted mother to her two children, including the late Kimberley Lise Hayes of Revere and Steven Michael Hayes of Hull. Kimberley passed away in 2003 at the age of 39, leaving behind her loving daughter, Logan DiCarlo, the daughter of Peter DiCarlo, Jr. of Revere. Lise raised Logan with immense love and guidance, nurturing her into the woman she has become today. Steven married Laura Ferraro-Hayes of Hull in 2014, who has been a wonderful addition to the family.

Family and friends from both the U.S. and Canada are cordially invited to attend the visitation at Ernest P. Caggiano & Son Funeral Home (147 Winthrop St, Winthrop) on Thursday, November 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, November 8 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with the interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Donations can be made in memory of Lise Marie Hayes to the Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 in appreciation for their outstanding care over the years, or to Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Anna’s Place, Dedham, MA 02026 in honor for her love of dogs.

For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.