Revere Martial Arts Centerto Host Goodwill Tournament

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On June 1, The Revere JKA Martial Arts Center will host the 2024 Goodwill Tournament at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School in Revere. The tournament is slated as an opportunity for all karate athletes to compete and enhance their capabilities in very high level competitions.

During the Goodwill Tournament, Martial artists from all over the United States will compete in Revere in 57 divisions including kids, junior, adults and seniors in kata/ forms and kumite/ sparring. There will be a ceremony that will include the awarding of medals for first, second and third places.

Studio Owner Walid Karaf is excited to host the tournament. “We are hoping to host the Goodwill Tournament every year in Revere. This will open up the doors for athletes and parents to come and spend some time visiting and enjoying our city which is a goal that I have been working on for some time,

It will also serve as a fundraiser for the students who will travel to the World Championship in Japan in October. Students representing Revere include Mana Kach, 13, Sara Ghallami, 14, Natalia Perdomo Navarro, 15, Wassim Daoud 16, Amina Larhzal, 17, and Maximo Ibacache, 19 and JKA owner Walid Karaf who will be one of the National Team coaches. The team will compete in the World Shotocup Championships in Japan.

The Shotocup is held every 3 years, and is one of the oldest and most prestigious championships in the world. Athletes from all around the world will gather for 3 days of competition. According to Karaf, “It’s the first time 6 JKA karate athletes from the Revere have been selected to participate and compete in the World Shotocup Championships.”

Located at 318 Squire Road in Revere, JKA Martial Arts Center has been operating for the past 7 years and offers a variety of classes. They specialize in traditional Shotokan karate, as well as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido and MuThai classes. In addition, they are members of the Japanese Karate Association. The BJJ program is affiliated with the Brazilian Top Team. The classes are open to children ages 5 and up as well as adults, both men and women.