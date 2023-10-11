Officers Recognized for Actions During Memorial Day Shooting at Revere Beach

Story by Paul Kooloian

On Monday September 11th members from the Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center; Dispatch Supervisors Ashley Goodwin and Jesse Fiorentino, Dispatchers Christopher Stewart, Brenna Kaiser, Alex Doerflein and Briana Reyes, and call takers Lauren O’Hara and Katerine Granda were Honored and Recognized by Revere City Council for their Meritorious actions for the shooting incidents that occurred at Revere Beach during their 2023 Memorial Day Weekend shift on Sunday, May 28.

During the incidents members of the M.N.R.E.C.C. without delay, obtained critical information from 9-1-1 callers, radio transmissions from Revere and Massachusetts State Police Officers on scene, coordinated and directed incoming Police agencies from several surrounding communities and facilitated fire and EMS units responding to the scene for victims of the shootings, a vehicle fire, and other medical related emergencies. MNRECC Executive Director Whitney Morgan was high in praise of all the Dispatchers receiving recognition stating our operation on a daily basis is based on the teamwork between our most seasoned dispatchers to the newest hired. The Sunday, May 28th shift was responsible for delivering the highest level of service to the communities we serve (Revere/Winthrop) as well as the surrounding communities. As First Responders, 911 dispatchers are expected to handle every call with the highest level of responsibility, professionalism and care, along with keeping our on scene police and fire department members safe with