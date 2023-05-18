Councillor At-Large Marc Silvestri Seeks Re-Election

Special to the Journal

City Councillor At-Large Marc Silvestri announced his campaign for re-election to the Revere City Council last week. Councillor Silvestri is a veteran who has a proven record of dedication to his country and his community. His passion and commitment to service have taken many shapes, from fighting for our country in Afghanistan to working with the city’s veterans and, for the last two years serving and fighting for all of Revere’s residents on the city council.

Councillor at-Large Marc Silvestri

“I’m excited to announce my campaign for re-election for Revere City Council At-Large,” said Silvestri. “Over the past two years, I have worked hard to support our local economy and the needs of our residents, and remain committed to continuing this work and making our city an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Silvestri was born and raised in Revere, graduating from Revere High in 1997, where he was a three-sport captain and all-star. Marc went on to play collegiate football at American International College before family responsibilities steered him into the workforce as a laborer with Local 22.

In 2006, Marc enlisted U.S. Army and deployed to a remote outpost deep in the mountains of Afghanistan. Silvestri was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for his actions during a four-hour firefight with the Taliban, and later in the deployment, he earned a Purple Heart when a rocket-propelled grenade struck his outpost. After being medically retired, Marc and his family moved back to Revere.

Silvestri is currently the Director of Veterans Services and works tirelessly on behalf of the veterans of Revere and their families, ensuring that every person who puts on a uniform has the benefits and services they deserve. Under Marc’s leadership, the veteran service office has established more programs, services, and opportunities for our veterans than ever in Revere’s history.

During his time on the City Council, Silvestri has strongly advocated for education, public safety, and health and human services to ensure that Revere remains a safe and welcoming community. He has also been a champion for residents, working to improve city services and support programs that benefit the community. Silvestri has also been a vocal advocate for investing in Revere’s schools and providing our current and future students with the resources they need to succeed.

“If re-elected, I’m committed to continuing to be a fierce advocate for all people who live and work in our City and promote policies that are responsive to the needs of all Revere’s residents, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

The Committee to Re-elect Councillor Silvestri is hosting a birthday and campaign kickoff event at Fineline on Thursday, June 15, at 6 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at votemarc.com or at the event.