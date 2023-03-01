Dine Out Revere Returns!Dates, Participating Restaurants Announced

In coordination with the City of Revere and the Revere Chamber of Commerce, Next Stop Revere is excited to announce Dine Out Revere will run through Sunday, March 12th.

After hosting this campaign for the first-time last fall, Dine Out Revere will once again provide locals and visitors an opportunity to sample participating local restaurants featuring special menu items. The delicious deals offer a chance to explore Revere’s culinary scene, from favorite classics to brand new hot spots.

Participating restaurants include:

• Antonia’s at the Beach​​

• Cut 21

• Dryft

• Fine Line

• Istanbul Diner Café

• Mission Beach House

• Murray’s Tavern

• Rincon Limeno

• UNO Pizzeria & Grill

• Valsos Table & Bar

• Valsos Café & Bar

• Volare Restaurant & Bar

We have partnered with two charities to receive a portion of proceeds from items ordered from the Dine Out Revere menus, The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund & Revere Chamber of Commerce.

The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund was established in March of 2020 in partnership with Samuel Adams to help aid the hospitality industry during unprecedented times. Since then, their partnership has grown to include GrubHub and has expanded to offer various grant opportunities available to restaurant employees and owners. Through the years, the Restaurant Strong Fund has distributed 9,494 grants totaling over $20 million.

Promoting economic progress and quality of life in the City of Revere, the Revere Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing members with valuable resources, membership programs, networking events, and promotional and educational opportunities to help our business community thrive.

For more information about the participating restaurants and their special menus, visit our website here: www.dineoutrevere.com