News Briefs

MWRA To Temporarily Shut Down Fluoride System

Starting in late February, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority will be replacing portions of the equipment that feeds fluoride into its drinking water. During this period, MWRA will not be adding fluoride to the water. This work is expected to take about three months to complete.

MWRA has worked closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on this issue. While fluoride is important for dental health, health officials believe that this short-term shutdown will not pose any risk to dental health and will not require any special action by consumers.

Fluoride has been added to the region’s water since the 1970s. The US Centers for Disease Control recommends its usage for reducing tooth decay and promoting community public health. MWRA also consulted with the Department of Public Health Oral Health Office and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, both of which approved this temporary fluoride shutdown.

MWRA treats drinking water from the Quabbin and Wachusett Reservoirs at the John J. Carroll Treatment Plant in Marlborough. In addition to fluoride, water is treated with both ozone and ultraviolet light for disinfection, and the pH is adjusted to make the water less corrosive and less likely to leach lead from home plumbing.

If you have any concerns, check with your dental care provider. For more information on your drinking water, please visit www.mwra.com or call MWRA at 617-242-7283.

Patriot Club Meeting 2023

The first meeting of 2023 for the Patriot Senior Club will be held on Tuesday March 14 at 12:00 noon. If you have any questions, please call President Nina DeFreitas at 857-318-2375 or Vice President Marilyn Tobey at 617-846-4249.

Whip Clark Announces Nearly $4 Million for Climate, Food Security in Revere

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) has announced that she has secured nearly $4 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 federal budget for two community projects in Revere, MA. The funding will improve the City’s climate resiliency and help families struggling with food insecurity.

“Nearly $4 million is coming to Revere to improve our climate readiness and fight hunger,” said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. “This is a win for the people of Revere and a win for our planet. I’m proud to have worked with Mayor Arrigo and our community partners to secure these investments and build a more sustainable, more equitable tomorrow.”

“As the mayor of a rapidly growing coastal city, investments in climate resiliency and food security are vital to improve the livelihood of our residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “$4 million is transformative for the Revere Food Hub and the Riverside Climate Resiliency Project. I am thankful for Democratic Whip Katherine Clark’s advocacy for this funding and am hopeful this will have a lasting impact on Revere and the surrounding communities.”

In total, Clark secured over $20 million for local community projects in the Fifth District, including nearly $11 million specifically to improve climate resiliency.

The projects include:

Grow in Revere Food Hub Project – Revere, MA: $2,000,000

This funding will increase the Hub’s capacity to meet demand and improve access for people with disabilities, ensuring that some of Revere’s most vulnerable residents are able to find healthy food options. Additionally, it will allow the Hub to fix essential HVAC and electrical systems. Together, all of these improvements will help bolster food security throughout the City.

Riverside Climate Resiliency Project – Revere, MA: $1,977,220

As a seaside community in MA-5, Revere is especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change-induced flooding, storms, and sea-level changes. This funding will mitigate current climate change stressors on the RiverFront Area in Revere, and prepare for the ongoing impact of worsening climate change, sea-level rise and extreme weather events.

Walk for Hunger Returns

One of Massachusetts’ most iconic events is back! Project Bread’s The Walk for Hunger, the Commonwealth’s largest and oldest day of community action against hunger, is seeking walkers for a new 3-mile route. Back in-person for the first time since 2019, the one-day fundraising event is set for Sunday, May 7 at the Boston Common, featuring plenty of family-friendly activations along the 3-mile loop. The Walk for Hunger is a fundraiser that supports Project Bread’s work to raise awareness for food insecurity and increase food access for people of all ages in Massachusetts. In its 55th year, Project Bread invites you to help us raise more than $1 million to support food assistance resources and sustainable policy solutions to end hunger. Likeminded anti-hunger organizations can enroll in our co-fundraising program, The Commonwealth, forming teams to raise money to support their own work, while also furthering the statewide effort. To register for the event and create a personal or team fundraising page for the Walk for Hunger or to make a donation, visit projectbread.org/walk or call (617) 723-5000.