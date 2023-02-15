Senator Edwards and Representative Connolly Launch Housing for All Caucus

Special to the Journal

Senator Lydia Edwards and Representative Mike Connolly, joined by 60 of their colleagues, launched the Housing for All caucus in the Massachusetts Legislature. At the inaugural meeting, legislators presented their priority housing policy ideas for the current legislative session on a myriad of topics including: homelessness prevention, tenant protections, support for first-time homebuyers, affordable housing production, zoning reform, revenue to support local affordability, anti-discrimination, and civil rights.

“I am proud to launch the Housing for All caucus with Senator Lydia Edwards and so many of our legislative colleagues,” Representative Mike Connolly (D-Cambridge) said. “Today’s affordable housing emergency is without any precedent in modern history, so it requires all of us to come together to seek consensus on comprehensive solutions that can address each aspect of this ongoing crisis.”

“I’m thankful to be joined by Representative Mike Connolly and many of my colleagues from the legislature in this work,” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston). “Every day I hear from families in my district who are facing eviction, rent increases, and housing instability. I am committed to using every tool available to address the housing crisis, deliver immediate relief to families in need, and to work collaboratively to create a system that makes housing truly affordable for all.”

The purpose of the caucus is to build consensus for policies addressing all aspects of the housing crisis. Initial areas of interest include: advancing the vision of Housing as a Human Right, working to end housing discrimination in all its forms, building support for local affordable housing policies and programs, and working with DHCD Secretary and the future Secretary of Housing to improve systems currently in place. The caucus will achieve these aims by supporting legislation, advancing budget priorities, expanding the knowledge base of members, staff, and the public, and by building collaborative relationships with the administration, legislative leadership, local housing authorities and affordable housing developers, and other key community stakeholders.

The Housing for All caucus is being founded by a total of 61 legislators. In addition to Sen. Edwards and Rep. Connolly, members currently include those listed in the table below.