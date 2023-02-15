News Briefs

Get Updated COVID-19 Booster or Vaccination – and $75 Gift Card – During School Vacation Week

New COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering a $75 gift card incentive have been scheduled in communities across the state during school vacation week, providing a free, convenient and accessible way for adults and children stay up to date on COVID vaccinations.

As part of a special promotion, all Massachusetts residents ages 6 months and older who get vaccinated (first dose, second dose, or booster) at participating Get Boosted clinics will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.

In Revere, a Community Clinic at Women Encouraging Empowerment, 50 Walnut Ave., will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for everyone ages 5 years and older.

Staying up to date on vaccines, including boosters, is the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. While vaccine protection goes down over time, boosters keep you protected. Boosters also help keep you safe from serious COVID-19 even if you’ve already had it.

No ID or health insurance is required. To find additional clinics that are offering the $75 gift cards, go to mass.gov/GetBoosted. The gift card offer is only available at clinics on the Get Boosted webpage, while supplies last. If you have questions or need help finding a clinic, you can call 211 (or 877-211-6277) and press 1.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering incentives, and find a clinic near you at Mass.gov/GetBoosted.

WHIP Clark Announces Nearly $4 Million for Climate and Food Security in Revere

In total, Clark secured more than $20 million in federal funding for the Fifth Congressional District

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) announced that she has secured nearly $4 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 federal budget for two community projects in Revere. The funding will improve the City’s climate resiliency and help families struggling with food insecurity.

“Nearly $4 million is coming to Revere to improve our climate readiness and fight hunger,” said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. “This is a win for the people of Revere and a win for our planet. I’m proud to have worked with Mayor Arrigo and our community partners to secure these investments and build a more sustainable, more equitable tomorrow.”

“As the mayor of a rapidly growing coastal city, investments in climate resiliency and food security are vital to improve the livelihood of our residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “$4 million is transformative for the Revere Food Hub and the Riverside Climate Resiliency Project. I am thankful for Democratic Whip Katherine Clark’s advocacy for this funding and am hopeful this will have a lasting impact on Revere and the surrounding communities.”

In total, Clark secured over $20 million for local community projects in the Fifth District, including nearly $11 million specifically to improve climate resiliency.

The projects include:

Grow in Revere Food Hub Project – Revere: $2,000,000

This funding will increase the Hub’s capacity to meet demand and improve access for people with disabilities, ensuring that some of Revere’s most vulnerable residents are able to find healthy food options. Additionally, it will allow the Hub to fix essential HVAC and electrical systems. Together, all of these improvements will help bolster food security throughout the City.

Riverside Climate Resiliency Project – Revere: $1,977,220

As a seaside community in MA-5, Revere is especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change-induced flooding, storms, and sea-level changes. This funding will mitigate current climate change stressors on the RiverFront Area in Revere, and prepare for the ongoing impact of worsening climate change, sea-level rise and extreme weather events.