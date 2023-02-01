Council Asks for State Help With Coyote Issue

By Adam Swift

The increase in the coyote populations in urban areas across the state has continued to be a problem, and Revere is no exception.

At last week’s City Council meeting, Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo offered a motion asking the city to have MassWildlife to host an informational meeting on coyotes.

“Like many other communities, we have a significant coyote problem here in the city, and some people have it a little worse than others,” said Rizzo. “Malden has a great program, through MassWildlife, where they will have an informational session about how to deal with coyotes that might be in their area with some dos and don’ts. I know a lot of people with small pets, they are very concerned about the manifestations of these coyotes, so hopefully we can get that together and the City Council can sponsor it.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna noted that there have been issues with coyotes in the marshlands behind Target and Stop & Shop.

“People are feeding them, what they are doing is they are throwing food out and when the coyotes come out of the marshes, they take pictures,” said McKenna. “The people are the culprits here, not the coyotes.”

McKenna said she has requested that signs be put in the area asking people not to feed the coyotes.

“I think we need to live with them, they are everywhere, mostly in the marshes and cemeteries,” said McKenna.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri said he has received a number of calls recently about coyotes on Reservoir Avenue from residents concerned about the wellbeing of their pets and children.

“I don’t know how we solve this problem, but it’s time we look into some way to have some sort of response team,” said Silvestri.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said residents have been dealing with coyotes for a long time on High Street.

“It’s an epidemic, and I’ve reached out to the wildlife department in the state and they give you no help at all,” said Zambuto. “You can’t move the den, you can’t harm the coyotes, and then I see something where they are allowed to shoot them in Nahant. There is just no policy that is set up one way or the other.”

Zambuto said no one wants to harm wild animals, but that the coyotes are a threat, especially for people who have small pets.

“They are literally all over the city, and they are wild animals, so they can be dangerous,” said Rizzo.