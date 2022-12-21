Obituaries 12-21-2022

James Mantia II

His Love for Life Was Contagious and He Adored Travel, Food and His Family

James “Jamie” P. Mantia II of Revere passed away unexpectedly on December 16 at the age of 49.

He was born July 12, 1973 to his loving parents, James P. Mantia and Theodora J. (Palermo) and is survived by his beloved girlfriend, Farrah Forte of Saugus and her children, Lorenzo, Tia, and Luke Keegan. He was the dear brother of Doreen Steele of Revere, Jodi Mantia of Lynnfield and Deanne Mantia of East Boston and is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jamie’s love for life was contagious and he adored nothing more than travel, food and his family. Jamie treated his nieces and nephews (Nicole, Jenn, Chris, BJ, Brandon, Sienna, Saige, Christopher, Theresa, Lucy and Isla) as if they were his own. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

A visitation hour will be held today, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment.

In lieu of flowers, during this holiday season, we encourage you to make a charitable contribution to an organization that helps children in need. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Aileen Swartz

Of Haverhill, formerly of Revere and Winthrop

Aileen A. (Kaplan) Swartz, 92, of Haverhill and formerly of Revere and Winthrop passed away with family at her side on December 10, two years to the day after her beloved husband of 72 years, Elliot.

She was the dear mother of

Larry and Lauren Swartz, Karen and Dermot Anderson and Nancy Langevin and her late husband, Bill; loving daughter of Israel “John” and Lillian (Gerstman) Kaplan; the dear sister of the late Gerold Kaplan and the late Janice and Allen Wilcon; loving grandma of Jon and Jeni Hayes and Beckett, Jonathan Swartz and his partner, Natasha Hensford, Matt Hayes, Ali and Jason Dreessen and Bella, Violet and Beau, Daniel Swartz, Jenna Swartz and her partner, Emily Patterson and Lena Anderson and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Aileen also leaves her cherished cousins and treasured friends.

Private graveside services were held in Everett.

Contributions in Aileen’s memory may be made to Brigham and Women’s

Fellowship Program in Cardiology. For online guestbook, please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.

Rosa DeNapoli

Loving And Caring Mother Who Put Her Family First

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, December 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Rosa (Mauriello) DeNapoli who passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Wednesday, December 14. She was 92 years young and two weeks short of her 93rd birthday. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, December 22 beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Rosa was a native of Montefalcione, Italy where she was born and raised. She was educated in Italy where later she met and married her husband, Antonio.

The couple remained in Italy where they had two daughters. In 1961, as a family, they journeyed to the United States, settling in East Boston. They continued growing their family to five children. They moved Revere in 1981 where they have remained.

Rosa was known as a loving and caring mother who put her family first. She embraced her role as a wife, mother and matriarch of the family.

She was the beloved wife of 49 years of the late Antonio DeNapoli, loving mother of

Carolina DeNapoli Altomare and her husband, Mario, Cathy Ferro, Antonio DeNapoli and his wife, Maria, John DeNapoli and Rosa DeNapoli, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Paul,

Michael, Anthony Ferro and Carlos and Maria; adored great grandmother of Michael Martins Ferro and Aofie and dear sister of the late Marie Damore, Concetta Noviello and Giuseppe Mauriello. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.

For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Funeral arrangements under the care & direction of Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home.

Robert Catinazzo Sr.

Of Revere

Robert S. Catinazzo Sr. of Revere passed away on December 16 at the age of 79.

Born in Boston on April 29, 1943 to the late Vincent and Norma (Sharp), he was the beloved husband of 56 years to Christine (Mingolla); devoted father of Robert “Bobby” S. Catinazzo, Jr. and his wife, Caroline of Saugus, Diane Catinazzo of Revere and Thomas Catinazzo and his wife, Kristina of Lynnfield; cherished grandfather of Kristina, Cameron, Sophia, and Lila; dear brother of Nicholas Catinazzo and his wife, Carolyn of Revere, Ronald Catinazzo and his significant other, Angela Boncore of Winthrop and the late James Catinazzo and his late wife, Kathy. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, 3011 Townsgate Road, Suite 450, Westlake Village, CA 31361 or at www.mesorfa.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Jeffrey Zajac

Taken Tragically, He Had a Great Passion for Life and People

Jeffrey W. Zajac, 51, was taken tragically on Saturday, November 5 while riding with the love of his life, his wife, Jessie in New Hampshire. A Funeral Service was held on Monday, December 19

in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett with military honors.

Jeff was born in Malden on February 10, 1971. He was raised in Malden, Everett, Chelsea and Revere and attended Northeast Regional Vocational High School where he studied Sheet Metal and later became a mechanic. Jeff was a natural at fixing and repairing things, especially automobiles.

Jeff enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country and then becoming a reservist. Most of Jeff’s working career was spent as a mechanic, and he thoroughly enjoyed it.

He had a great passion for life and people. He was a great friend to many people, affectionately known to many as “Uncle Jeff.” He was a surrogate uncle to so many of his friends’ children. He loved his motorcycle and loved riding. He was always very cautious and instructed many riders to always do the same.

Jeff was proud of being in the military and he also wanted to give back by being involved in an annual Wounded Veterans Bike Run.

Several years ago, Jeff met his best friend, soul mate and the love of his life, Jessica M. Edom. Jeff found out what true love was all about and genuine happiness. On August 8, 2022, he and Jessie got married on 8-8-22. They married on this day because of DOUBLE infinity. It was a special day for them. They had planned their reception for November 12th, the week before their tragic accident.

Jeff leaves behind so many people who loved him and much heartache.

He was the loving husband of Jessica M. Edom – Zajac of Shirley, the stepfather of Kaila Lane of Illinois, Amanda, Nicole and Kevin Kolodziej of Brentwood, NH; the cherished son of Paula V. Zajac and her companion, Richard Larsen of Revere and the late Bert Paquette; dear nephew of Robert Zajac of Shirley and Karen Zajac of Chelsea. He is also survived by many loving, caring and lifelong friends who have become family, including all of his riding friends.

Donations in Jeff’s memory may be made to www.theyfoughtweride.com.

For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home.

Francis Pisano

MWRA Retiree

A Memorial Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 17 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Francis X. “Frank” Pisano who died on Thursday, November 24 at the Accent Care Hospice Center in Milton following a long battle with kidney disease. He was 69 years old.

Frank was born in Chelsea on December 19, 1952 to his late parents, Salvatore S. and Rose M. (Albano) Pisano.

He was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1970. He went on to further his education at Salem State College where he earned his degree in History and a Certificate in Education. He began teaching History at Revere High School for several years and then switched careers to become a Purchasing Manager for Boston Water & Sewer Commission and later moved to MWRA where he worked for 20 years until he retired.

Frank was very much into staying fit and working out. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Revere Lodge # 1272, where he played on the softball team, something he enjoyed a great deal. Frank also loved the beach, particularly Revere Beach. He enjoyed listening to music, and anyone who knew him, knew he was a Beatles fanatic. Above anything, Frank loved attending all of his nephews’ sporting events and then making a run to McDonalds with the boys.

He was a Friend of Bill W. and enjoyed helping people in any way. He was a support and solid friend to many people and asked for nothing in return. He was faced with health challenges with Kidney Disease and wanted people to help advocate for the many who are also afflicted, so that may be there will be a cure to end the suffering.

He was the beloved son of the late Salvatore S. and Rose M. (Albano) Pisano, the loving brother of Cheryl T. Recupero and her husband, Genaro of Billerica and Stephen R. Pisano and his wife, Ann P. of Norwood; the cherished uncle (aka “Skuncle”) of Matthew S. Pisano and his fiancé, Caroline McCarthy of New York, Michael R. Pisano and his fiancé, Taylor Poirier of Providence, RI and Nicholas M. Recupero of Billerica. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins, friends and colleagues.

Donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St. Ste 207, Natick, MA 01760. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care & direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Michael DiPlatzi, Jr.

Longtime Warehouse Manager

Michael DiPlatzi, Jr., 69, of Winthrop, formerly of Revere, passed away at home on December 19 following a brief illness.

Michael proudly served his country as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He spent many years working as a warehouse manager.

The son of the late Michael and Betty Jane (Confer) DiPlatzi, he was the beloved companion of Cheryl M. Pyne, devoted father of Michael W. DiPlatzi of North Reading, Angela DiPlatzi of Rhode Island and John DiPlatzi of Framingham; adored grandfather of Mikayla, Justin, Jonathan, Giovanni, Gianna, Jessica, Jacqueline, Kyle and Marissa and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Leonard Glasser of Connecticut, Joseph DiPlatzi of Florida, Nicholas DiPlazi of Salem, Paul DiPlatzi of Peabody and the late John Glasser and Helen Rose DiPlatzi. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfigilo & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, December 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Prayer Service will follow at 6 p.m. Family and friends are kindly invited. Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org .

To offer condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Dominic Tufo

March 12, 1946 – December 13, 2022

Dominic Tufo of Revere passed away on December 13. Born in Woodhouse, England on March 12, 1946 to the late Dominic and Doris (Bown), he was the loving brother of Linda Tartaglia and her husband, James of Worcester, Karen Tufo of Revere and Sharyn Lee and her husband, Robert Lee, Jr. of Maine; dear nephew of Henry Tufo of Revere, and Leo Tufo of Florida; beloved uncle of Britney Reardon, and Ivy and Joy Tartaglia. A Private Service will be held for immediate family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com .