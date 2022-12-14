Obituaries 12-14-2022

Margaret Gallant

An Incredibly Loving and Giving Person

Margaret E. (Deon) Gallant, 87, of Revere passed peacefully in her family home on Thursday, December 8.

She was the devoted wife of 51 years to the late Gerald G. Gallant; beloved mother of Gerald Gallant, Jr. and his wife, Judith, Suzanne Noye and her late husband, David, Wayne Gallant and his wife, Donna, Peggy O’Driscoll and her husband, Richard, Joan Murtagh, Debra Gallant and the late Thom Gallant and his surviving wife, Barbara and the cherished grandmother of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Margaret was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1935, the daughter of

Clarence and Mildred Deon. She was the second eldest of eight siblings.

Raised on her family’s farm, Margaret was no stranger to hard work and would enthrall loved ones with her memories of raising her lambs, stacking hay bales and riding to midnight mass on a one-horse open sleigh before returning home to enjoy some of her mother’s special Christmas

Eve pote pie. Margaret brought the traditional recipe with her to Revere when she arrived in 1953 and it has been a family Christmas tradition ever since.

Although Margaret lived all of her adult life in Revere, she loved to travel and enjoyed many family trips to Aruba, South Carolina, Las Vegas and, of course, she regularly visited family and friends back in her beloved Canada, a pilgrimage that she enjoyed well into her eighties.

Family was a hugely important part of Margaret’s life. She raised seven amazing children and lovingly cared for her husband, Gerald at home through many years of illness until he passed peacefully in 2009.

She was an incredibly loving and giving person. Despite having arthritis in her fingers, she would hand knit keepsake Christmas stockings for members of the family and close friends. Over one hundred of these stockings are proudly displayed every Christmas in homes all over the world. She would also knit quilts and clothing for those less fortunate than her.

Throughout her life, Margaret was blessed with many loving friends and she enjoyed bingo, trips into Boston and bowling in the Immaculata Guild. She also visited Foxwoods for some well-deserved time away. In her later years she loved nothing more than a Hallmark movie, a lucky scratch ticket, some country music and playing Yahtzee.​

She was lovingly cared for at home 24/7 by many of her loved ones. This level of care and support was matched only by Margaret’s fighting spirit and positive nature which allowed her to live in her own home for her entire life.

Margaret, Ma, Mom, Momsie Womsie, Nana, Great Nana and Aunt Marg will be very sadly missed. However, her love, kindness, generosity, patience, strength, resilience and good humor

will live on in the hearts of many for years to come.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday, December 13 followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care & direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Barbara Hartman

She Will Forever Be Remembered as a Wonderful Mother, Loyal Friend and Caring Person

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, December 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Barbara A. (DelloRusso) Hartman, 76, who died unexpectedly at her home in Revere on Friday, December 9.

A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

A lifelong resident of Revere, she was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964. Barbara married her husband, Ralph Hartman and the couple remained in Revere’s “Oak Island” section, where they raised their two children together.

Barbara worked for many years as a data entry clerk for Punch City in Lynn. She later worked for the Boston Globe in Revere also in a data entry position, before retiring. Both Barbra and her husband would spend winters in Ft. Myer’s Florida for many years. Barbara enjoyed being surrounded by her family for any occasion and especially taking her trips to the casino. She was a lover of the ocean and loved the beach. She cherished her children and was the best mother, demonstrating her love and caring ways every day. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, loyal friend and caring person.

She was the beloved wife of 50 years of the late Ralph L. Hartman, loving and precious mother of Nicole J. Hartman of Revere and the late Scot C. Hartman, who passed on April 2, 2021; cherished daughter of the late Jerry and Adelaide (Attenasio) DelloRusso, dear sister of Gerald DelloRusso and his wife, Terri-Ann of Saugus and Annette Hudson and her husband, Thomas of New Hampshire; special sister-in-law of Cheryl Blumsack and her husband, Alan of Danvers and the late Robert

Hartman. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Regina Daley

Thoughtful And Giving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, December 10 for Regina M. (McCarthy) Daley, 81, of Revere, who died peacefully, surrounded by family at the Kaplan House in Danvers on Monday, December 5 after a brief battle with cancer. Interment was in in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she graduated from Chelsea High in 1959 and continued her education at Cambridge Junior College where she was Student Council president for two years. She continued on to Suffolk University to study architecture while working part time as a draftsman. She worked many years for the Delta Airlines and Massport, performing various roles.

Regina cherished her time with her family and especially enjoyed her role as “Nana.”

She also enjoyed going to dinner, movies and the theater with her friends.

She was the most thoughtful and giving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend with a huge heart and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of calling her family or friend.

She was the beloved mother of William M Daley and his wife, Lynne of Groveland, Christian S. Daley of Seminole, FL, Timothy A Daley and his wife, Tricia of Bedford; the loving sister of Elaine T. Sherriff and her husband, Steve of Peabody and Henry “Mac” McCarthy Jr. of Revere. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kristen, Julia, Ryan and Michelle of Groveland and Liam and Emmett of Bedford. She was predeceased by her father, Henry McCarthy and mother, Mae (Hatch) McCarthy, both of Chelsea.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Frances Sirignano

She Lived Her Life as a Woman of Strength, Dignity and Grace

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on December 12 in Sacred Heart Church, East Boston for Frances R. (Vitale) Sirignano, 101, who died on Thursday, December 8 following a brief illness at the Brentwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Danvers. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Frances was born in Boston on August 2, 1921 to her late parents, Giusseppe and Rose (Ingala) Vitale. She was an only child and was raised and educated in East Boston, where she was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1939. She was married to her husband, Arthur and they remained in East Boston where she proudly raised her four children. Her family was always most important and she prided herself with providing them with a home filled with love, values and great food. She loved to cook for her family or anyone who entered her home. When her children were grown, she went to work for the Department of Revenue as a mail clerk for over 26 years. In her free time, she enjoyed meeting friends for coffee and she was an avid bowler. Frances also enjoyed singing and had a very lovely voice. She lived her life as a woman of strength, dignity and grace.

She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Sirignano for 35 years; the loving mother of Marie Palumbo and her husband, Nicholas of Stoneham, Joseph Sirignano and Richard Sirignano, both of East Boston and the late Roseann Anzuoni; the cherished grandmother of Elena Martinez and her husband, Wilfredo of Revere and Anne Grant and her husband, Keith of Georgetown; the adored great grandmother of Wilfredo, Nicholas, Liliana, Maria, Vincent, Franco, Joseph Martinez and Madelyn and Tyler Grant. She is also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law, Carmine Sirignano and his wife, Theresa of Boston and many nieces and nephews.

For online guest book and condolences, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home.

Carmen Parziale

Owner and Operator of Amps Electric for Over 30 Years

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral to be conducted in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte.107) Revere today, Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. for Carmen J. Parziale, 76, who died on December 8 in the loving presence of his family and God at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a long illness. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Carmen was born on September 6, 1946 to his late parents, Carmen and Virginia (Moore) Parziale. He was raised and educated in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1964. Following High School, Carmen became an electrician. He owned and operated his own business, Amps Electric for over 30 years.

Carmen married his beloved wife, Josephine (JoJo) on June 7, 1970 and shortly after moved to Revere where they raised their four children together.

Carmen adored his wife, JoJo and she and his children were his whole world. His family was the most important thing to him. He did everything he could to raise his children with good morals, an education and provided for all their needs.

He worked a second job for many years at Air France Cargo in a managerial role that was followed by Worldwide Flight Service before retiring. Carmen never missed a game or a dance recital of his children or grandchildren. Watching them all play or dance gave him such joy and happiness. Carmen loved baseball and was a huge Red Sox fan. He also loved coaching and was the longtime Dodgers coach for Saint Mary’s Little League.

The beloved husband of 52 years of Josephine M. "JoJo' (Pirrello) Parziale of Revere, he was the loving and proud father of David J. Parziale of Reading, Phillip P. Parziale and his wife, Jenney of Newton, Karen E. Wells and her husband, Kevin of Danvers, Carmen "C.J." Parziale, III and his wife, Jaclyn of Boxford; cherished grandfather of Olivia, Samantha, Sydney, Matthew, Nathan and Peter; dear brother of Michael Parziale and his wife, Linda, Sharon Dyer and her husband, John, Dennis Parziale and his wife, Lisa, Theodore Parziale and his wife, Susan, Cindy Loring, the late Richard and Steven Parziale and stepson to the late Concetta (Vitale) Parziale; treasured brother-in-law of Angela Buchan and her late husband, Thomas. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.