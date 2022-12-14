Councillors Raise Concern Over Shipping Container Business Proposal

By Adam Swift

Several city councillors have concerns about a proposal to open a package delivery hub in a shipping container in a parking lot at 297 Lee Burbank Highway.

Gerinaldo Nunez of Roslindale said his business model allows people who order products on the internet to have the packages delivered to his delivery hub by Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and other delivery services.

“Each person will register in my applications, and will get a … pickup ID number,” Nunez said, which they can use to pick up their packages at the facility.

Nunez said he’s had plans in the works for the business for nearly eight years as a way to combat the rising incidents of package thefts from homes and porches.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she liked the business model, but had concerns about the location of the shipping container business in her ward.

She said the proposed business site is behind a restaurant and next to a trailer home park and next to a creek. McKenna said there would likely be problems with traffic and accessing the site.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri asked what the hours of operation would be, and why Nunez selected that location.

Nunez said he planned to open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week, giving people an opportunity to pick up their packages before or after work.

“It’s an idea I’ve been working on for eight years; it’s been really hard to get a location,” said Nunez. “A friend of mine owns the lot, I presented to him what I wanted to do, and he said let’s try.”

Nunez said he estimated the shipping container could hold about 2,000 packages. He said there would be a window for pickup, and adequate lighting and security.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he was concerned about the potential for up to 2,000 people traveling into and out of the location each day to pick up packages.

Councillor-At-Large Dan Rizzo echoed those concerns.

“I can see why it may have taken eight years to get to this point, because it is a very tall order to have a city approve a business like this,” said Rizzo. “It is not only going to be a low intensity usage here with the capacity to store 2,000 packages, that’s an awful lot. The other thing that bothers me as a citywide-councillor is that the ward councillor has specific concerns and reservations that are weighing heavy.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said he liked the concept of the business proposal, but said he was concerned that the ward councillor had issues with the proposal.

“I think it is a great business concept, but I kind of struggle with the location of it,” said Ward 6 Councillor Ricard Serino. He said he was concerned about additional traffic heading in and out on Rte. 1A.

Council President Gerry Visconti said the council’s zoning subcommittee will further discuss the proposal at its Dec. 19 meeting.