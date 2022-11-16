News Briefs

Suffolk Downs to Host Holiday Happenings Event

Looking for a family-friendly way to kick off the holiday season? On Saturday, December 3rd from 10am to 1pm The HYM Investment Group LLC, “HYM”, will host its 2nd annual “Holiday Happenings” event at Suffolk Downs. “Holiday Happenings” will feature all kinds of holiday fun including free photos with Santa, holiday crafts with Essem Art Studio, and cookies, cannoli and hot cocoa from Uncle Joey’s Cannoli.

The event is free to all and open to the public. Attendees who are able to are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys to the event, which will be donated to the Eastie Elves and the Revere Police Department toy drive. Due to the generosity of last year’s attendees, over 250 toys were collected in 2021 and distributed to local families in need.

“We look forward to being joined by many local families again at this year’s ‘Holiday Happenings’,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “The holidays are a time to spend with family and community, and we are proud that Suffolk Downs can play a part in that time.”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online. More information about Holiday Happenings and all upcoming events can be found on the Suffolk Downs website and social channels. Suffolk Downs is located adjacent to the MBTA Beachmont and Suffolk Downs Blue Line stations. Free parking is available on site in Lot #3 at 525 McClellan Highway in East Boston.

