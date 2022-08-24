Council Amends Ordinances Related to Proposed Life Science Center

The City Council voted unanimously Monday to amend the ordinances related to the life science center being proposed at the Suffolk Downs site that is being redeveloped by HYM Investment Group.

The vote – which will reduce the Biosafety Level (BSL) at the life science center from BSL-3 to BSL-2 and create restrictions on the testing of certain types of animals – is considered a major victory for the many residents who had expressed concerns about the potential research and laboratory testing that would be done at the facility.

Council President Gerry Visconti, who proposed the amended ordinances in tandem with Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, outlined the amendments at the outset of the discussion.

“Currently the way the ordinance reads is that the City allows for a life science building with a BS-Level 3,” said Visconti. “What Councillor McKenna and myself have proposed is a reduction in that Bs-Level 2.”

Visconti and McKenna also proposed an amendment “that if any animal testing takes place in the SDOD District (Special Development Overlay District), it will prohibit the testing of the following species: cats, dogs, rabbits, monkeys, chimpanzees, and other related primates.”

Visconti also stated that HYM Managing Director Thomas O’Brien’s intention “was always to put no more than a BS-Level 2 [at the life science center]. He [O’Brien] has agreed to the changes regarding the animal testing.”

Any other life science buildings outside the SDOD will have to be done by special permit “as well as prohibiting any animal testing.”

Visconti called the amendments “significant changes” to the city’s ordinances.

Zoning Subcommittee Chair Patrick Keefe, who presided over the discussion, said after the vote approving the amendments that, “Revere is a fast-growing community with excellent access to Boston and more industries want to be a part of our city.”

Keefe added, “I’m excited that Revere is becoming an attractive canvas to many great sources of industry, employment, and community partnerships. Massachusetts is leading the nation in the life sciences and Revere ought to be part of that amazing growth. Thomas O’Brien and HYM are showcasing what we already knew: Revere is a special place to be.”