Revere Commissioner Paul Fahey Turns His Attention to State Primary

Fresh off his department’s flawless effort in Revere’s Ward 5 special election (won by John Powers), Election Commissioner Paul Fahey is preparing to conduct the Sept. 6, 2022 State Primary election in the city while publicizing the new early voting procedures and city’s polling locations.

With Revere’s overall population (62,000) making it one of the state’s fastest-growing cities in Massachusetts, Fahey said Revere’s voter enrollment is also on the rise, with 30,000 registered voters. Thirty-five percent (10,675) of Revere’s are Democrats. A total of 1,921 are Republicans, while 17,077 voters are unenrolled. The deadline for registering for the Sept. 6 Primary is Saturday, Aug. 27.

Early Voting Available

Massachusetts now has early voting (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) for all state primaries and elections.

“The state sent out a postcard to every registered voter stating that if they want to vote by mail, they can,” explained Fahey. “When they send that form in to us, we will send them a ballot. Anyone can vote by mail, it’s part of the VOTES Act, which was passed earlier this year to expand voting rights.”

To date, almost 1,800 Revere voters have request mail-in ballots, while there have been 220 additional applications for absentee ballots.

Revere Has 19 Precincts at 8 Polls

Noting one key change in Revere voting in September, Fahey said the City will go from 21 polling places at ten locations to 19 polling places at eight locations.

“After the redistricting that was done in 2020, we are now down to 19 precincts in Revere,” said Fahey. “We’ll be sending out a postcard in mid-August letting people know where their polling location is.”

Races on the Ballots

With Gov. Charlie Baker deciding not to seek re-election to a third term, the gubernatorial race has one candidate in the Democratic Primary, Attorney General Maura Healey (Sen. Sonia Chang Diaz has withdrawn from the race) and two candidates in the Republican Primary, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty.

Four candidates, Democrats Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey, and Republican James R. McMahon III are running for the respective nominations for the Attorney General’s position currently held by Maura Healey.

The other statewide contests on the ballot are for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer (Deborah Goldberg is unopposed).

Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, who lives in Revere, is unopposed in the Democratic Congressional Primary. Caroline Colarusso is unopposed in the Republican Congressional Primary. Governor’s Councillor Terence Kennedy is unopposed in his bid for re-election.

In the Suffolk County District Attorney’s race, District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo are seeking the position.

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins is being challenged in the Democratic Primary by Sandy Zamor-Calixte.

There are no candidates in the Republican Primary for Suffolk County DA or Suffolk County Sheriff.

State Sen. Lydia Edwards and State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco are unopposed in their bids for re-election.