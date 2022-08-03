Another Major Event Set for Revere Beach Aug. 13

Charles Giuffrida, director of Revere’s Office of Travel and Tourism, has announced that Next Stop Revere will be celebrating the 126th summer of Revere Beach on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Revere Beach, which became the nation’s first public beach in July,1896, was home last month to the annual International Sand Sculpting Festival which attracted close to one million visitors.

The Office of Travel and Tourism was an ini-tiative launched by Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. Giuffrida, who is the assistant director of the Revere Parks and Recreation De-partment, was named as the first director of the new tourism department. Giuffrida will head the mayor’s mission of bringing year-round event programming to the nation’s first public beach.

Giuffrida said the celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and include day-long live music performances, food trucks on the Boulevard, and various amusement attractions such as a Ferris wheel and a giant slide.

Mayor Arrigo will lead a speaking program at 6 p.m. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, State Sen. Lydia Edwards, State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco, City Council President Gerry Visconti, and other local officials will be among the invited guests for the program.

“We’ll be holding a fireworks show at 9 p.m.,” said Giuffrida. “The whole day will be a great family event and fun for all ages.”