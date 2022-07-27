Obituaries 07-27-2022

Thomas “Tom” Hawes, Sr.

Retired Educator, a Man With a Strong Work Ethic

Thomas “Tom” Hawes, Sr., 87, of Peabody, died Thursday morning at Brooksby Village following a brief illness.

He was the devoted husband of Patricia (Kelley) Hawes with whom he shared almost 65 years of marriage. Born in Revere, he was the son of the late Thomas and Rose Helen (Leary) Hawes.

He received his undergraduate degree from Suffolk University and later received his MBA from Boston College and his Masters in Education from Salem State College.

Tom began his professional career as a teacher in the Revere School Department. For over 30 years, he was employed with the City of Peabody School Department in a variety of positions including guidance counselor and adjustment counselor before retiring in 1998. Tom was a member of the Army Reserves out of Fort Devens in the 1950’s.

A man with a strong work ethic, Tom frequently held a second job, including time working at MDC pools and at Jordan Marsh. In addition to being an educator and counselor, Tom operated Tom’s Ice Cream truck for almost 30 years which offered him a curbside view for many parades where he could enjoy seeing and hearing marching bands play.

Tom remained a fan of the BC Eagle football team and was a season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed discussing Bruins’ hockey with his son, Tommy and was a devoted Red Sox fan who shared stories of watching Ted Williams play in Fenway Park.

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Thomas K Hawes, Jr. of Peabody, his two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Miles Harkins of Peabody, and Julie and Matthew Furrier of Wilmington and by his beloved grandchildren, David, Sean, and Thomas Harkins, and Lillian and Katherine Furrier. He was predeceased his two brothers, Joseph W. Hawes and Dr. Vincent L Hawes.

Funeral arrangements were by Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody followed by his Funeral Mass at St. John’s Church, Peabody. Burial services were private.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in his name to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Walter White

Talented Mechanic Who Thoroughly Enjoyed Learning New Things

Family and friends attended a funeral service on Saturday, July 23 for Walter J. White who died on Monday, July 18 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following a very brief battle with Lung Cancer. He just celebrated his 48th birthday. Interment was private.

Walter was born in Melrose, raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1992. He began his working career at Meineke, where he became a Certified Auto Mechanic.

Walter was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed very much, working and repairing engines . As he progressed, he furthered his career working at some of the larger car dealerships in the North Shore Area. He later worked for Local 22, the Boston Laborer’s Union for several years and then took a position at Raytheon as a technician, where he was back repairing and fixing various machines and equipment.

Walter was very proud to have recently celebrated his Two Year Sobriety anniversary. This meant a great deal to him, that he was living his life to his potential. Walter was also an avid reader and couldn’t get enough knowledge. He genuinely enjoyed learning new things.

He will be forever missed.

He was the beloved son of the late Barbara A. (Trovato) Goldstein and her husband, William, the loving brother of Robert R. White of Florida, Barbara Walker and her husband, Michael III of Groton and the late Christopher A. White; the cherished uncle of Michael Walker, IV., John Walker and Jake Walker. He is the treasured friend of Janice Campo of Manchester, NH., Howard Greenberg and his wife, Judy and Elaine Falkenstrom, all of Revere.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Mephis, TN 38105.

Marguerite Nott

Devoted Wife and Mother Who Lived Her Entire Life in the Family Home on Furness Street in Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, July 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Marguerite (D’Orlando) Nott, 96, who died peacefully at her Revere residence following a long illness. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Marguerite was born in the family home on Furness St. in Revere to Leonard and Concetta (DiBlasi) D’Orlando. One of seven children, she was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1944. She later married her husband, Lawrence E. Nott and remained living in her family home, where they began to raise their three children. Marguerite was a devoted mother and wife who did everything for her family.

She was most happy when she was surrounded by the love and joy her family gave her. Marguerite was most proud of living at her home on Furness Street her for entire life. She was also a very active member of the Revere Senior Center, where she stayed active and forged many wonderful friendships.

The beloved wife of 58 years to the late Lawrence E. Nott, she was the loving mother of Patricia Cafarelli and her husband, Nicholas of Peabody, John Nott and his wife, Mary Ellen of Medford and Paul Nott of Medford; the dear sister of the late Louise Tartaro, Angela Cangiano, Rose Moscatel, Eleanor Fleet, Catherine Gaurdino and Albert D’Orlando; cherished Nana to four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bishop Reed The Catholic TV Network, P.O. Box 9196 Watertown, MA 02471.

To send online condolences please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Giovanni Furia

Retired Alitalia Passenger Representative

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon for Giovanni M. Furia, 86, who passed away on July 24. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Born in Catignano, Pescara, Italy, the son of Gaetano and Giuseppina (Calandro) Furia, he attended schools in Italy and soon immigrated to the United States. Only a few years after his arrival, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served the country he now called home during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged in 1960. He married Rossana (Bartlolacci) and the couple settled in East Boston and began their family. They soon moved to Revere and remained here for over 50 years.

Giovanni was a hard-working man who took great pride in supporting his family. He enjoyed a career spanning over 25 years with Alitalia Airlines as a Passenger Representative. He retired in the early 1990s and enjoyed his retirement spending time with his family.

He was known as a generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed rolling up his sleeves and working with his hands and he was an all-around “handyman.” He was especially proficient in working on automobiles.

The beloved husband of Rossana A. (Bartolacci) Furia of Peterborough, NH, he was the devoted father of Stephanie R. Keane and her husband, George Kevin of Dublin, NH and Andrea Furia-Helms and her husband, Louis of Glenn Dale, MD; dear brother of Elena Furia of Revere and the late Adele Alessandroni, Gennaro Furia, Gabriel Furia and Maria (Furia) Cronin. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association by visiting www.https://www.apdaparkinson.org

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.