License Commission Approves Routine Items at Monthly Meeting

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, July 20, in the City Council Chamber.

Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commissioners Linda Guinasso and Daniel Occena were on hand for the meeting.

The proceeding featured the usual array of routine items, none of which generated any controversy and all of which the commissioners approved unanimously, which were as follows:

Applications

Item #1

Application of Dot’s Army, Renee Griffin, Event Manager, for a 1-day license for Malt, Common Victualler, and Entertainment, said license to be exercised at 704 Washington Avenue (the softball fields at St. Mary’s) on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, September 11, 2022. Said license will be for a cornhole tournament fundraiser to raise funds for the Jimmy Fund. Expected number of attendees is 80–120.

Revere resident Renee Griffin appeared on behalf of Dot’s Army, which is a local charitable organization that raises funds for the Jimmy Fund. Griffin told the commissioners that the organization held a successful event last year that “raised thousands and thousands of dollars, every penny of which goes to the Jimmy Fund.”

Selevitch asked Griffin how the beer garden will be operated.

She said there will be a tap truck that will be set up in the parking area and that the area will be enclosed by means of five gallon buckets, filled with sand, and then cordoned with string to demarcate the alcohol-service area.

“This is a great event that raises lots of money for the Jimmy Fund,” noted Occena.

There were neither any proponents nor opponents to the application and the commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #2

Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc. 198 Shirley Avenue

James Hannon, Manager: Application for a change of officers/directors to reflect the latest election of club officers.

Mr. Hannon appeared and told the commission that there will be no further changes other than the new officers.

“This is a great club in our city,” noted Guinasso, who formally made the motion to approve the application, which was unanimously approved by her fellow commissioners.

Item #3

Application of MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway, Wisam Sudah, manager, for a change of manager from Corey Cassano. All operations to remain the same.

Attorney Elizabeth Pisano, a member of the Boston firm of Upton, Connell, and Devlin in its Liquor Licensing Practice Group, presented the application to the commission on behalf of the Hampton Inn.

Selevitch initially thanked Mr. Sudah for the improvement to the parking situation that had been a concern of the city’s public safety departments this past winter and for which the commission had held a number of hearings.

There was no discussion on the matter and the commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #4

Application of Uno Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Uno Chicago Grill, 210 Squire Road, Amalia Korom, manager, for a change of manager from Peter W. Major. All operations to remain the same.

Ms. Korom presented the application to the commission. She explained that the operation of the restaurant will remain the same and that she has been promoted to the position of manager from asst. manager. Ms. Korom also told the commissioners that all of her certifications for the service of alcohol are up to date.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #5

Application of Suffolk Diner, LLC d/b/a Airport Diner @ Suffolk Downs, 10 Furlong Drive, Gustavo A. Gomez-Gomez, Manager, for a change of manager from Diana Sepulveda.

Mr. Gomez-Gomez, the brother of the owner, presented the application, telling the commission that there will be no changes to the operation of the business.

“I like the place,” noted Selevitch. “I like to have breakfast there. It’s a good breakfast.”

“It’s a very nice place to go for breakfast,” added Guinasso, with Occena also noting that he uses Uber-eats for breakfast take-out from there.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #6

Application of Revere Beach Partnership for a 1-day license for All Alcohol, said license to be exercised on Revere Beach on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Chris Puiia, Event Manager. Event will be a Golden Hour Reception held as part of the International Sand Sculpting Festival activities. Expected number of attendees will be 350.

Revere resident Chris Puiia presented the application to the commission, telling the commissioners that the event will be a ticketed, VIP party that will have food and an open bar in a tent on the beach, with the State Police monitoring the event.

“This a great event and I look forward to it,” said Guinasso.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #7

Midnight Slice, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard Lauryn Deluise, Event Manager, Application for (3) Special 1-day Licenses for Common Victualler, said licenses to be exercised at 21 Revere Beach Boulevard on the following dates: Friday, July 22, 2022, from 12 p.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Said licenses are for pop-up food sales. Expected number of attendees is 25.

Ms. Deluise presented the application to the commission, which was to be held in conjunction with the Sand Sculpting Festival. She said her business operates out of Salem and that she will be offering ready-to-eat pizzas that will be heated prior to sale. She also said that the service was to be entirely indoors on the first floor of Ryder apartment building.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #8

Kenneth G. LaFauci, d/b/a Brothers Auto Body 16 Naples Road, Kenneth G. LaFauci, Manager, Application for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License, said license to be exercised at 16 Naples Road. Requested hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., requested number of cars for sale is 2. – Continued from last meeting.

This matter, which has been continued many times since late winter, once again was continued to a future meeting.

Hearings:

Item #9

MFRP Corp., d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road, Peter DePesa, Manager, Hearing into disruptive incident on February 28th – Continued from April meeting.

The commission had held a full hearing on this matter in April, but had continued the matter for three months in order to ensure that the situation that had led to the February 28 incident, in which police officers had responded, had been rectified and that there were no future incidents.

Mr. DePesa appeared on behalf of the Squire Lounge. He said things are “all quiet right now.” Revere Police Lieut. Sean Randall added that there had been no similar incidents over the past three months,

DePesa said that the establishment uses an ID scan at the door that lets the club know that certain people have been banned from the premises.

The commissioners had no further questions and unanimously dismissed the proceeding.

Communications:

1. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of a Return No Action for a change of officers/directors and transfer of stock application of Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant.

2. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of an alteration of premises application from Triangle Pro, Inc. d/b/a Billy Tse’s.

3. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of a transfer of license application of Squire Revere, LLC d/b/a Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport Revere.

The commission then adjourned until its next meeting on Wednesday, August 17.