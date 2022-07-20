Powers Returned: Wins Three-Candidate Race in Ward 5 Special Election Tuesday

Voters in Ward 5 returned John Powers to the seat he previously held on the Revere City Council as a result of his victory in Tuesday’s special election.

Powers received 460 votes to defeat former councilor-at-large Linda Santos and Ron Clark, who finished tied for second place with 260 votes.

Ward 5 Councillor-Elect John Powers.

Powers celebrated with his supporters at a post-election gathering at Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar.

Powers previously served for ten terms on the Council before finishing second to Al Fiore in the Ward 5 race in November. Fiore stepped down from the position, necessitating a special election for the seat.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik will administer the oath of office to Powers who will attend his first meeting as the newly elected councilor on Aug. 22.

Tuesday’s special election was the first conducted under the leadership of the city’s new Election Commissioner Paul Fahey.

Reps. Giannino, Turco Offer Congratulations

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco both extended their congratulations to Powers Tuesday.

“As a former Revere City councilor-at-large and current state representative for Ward 5, I wish John the best of luck this upcoming year,” said Rep. Giannino. “Although, due to redistricting I will not have the pleasure of representing Ward 5 in 2023, it has a special place in my heart. I know Councilor-Elect Powers, working alongside Rep. Turco, will ensure the needs of constituents in Ward 5 are met.”

Turco said, “I want to congratulate John Powers on his victory. I look forward to working with him as one of the councilors that represents a portion of my district in Revere. I look forward to seeing the long-awaited Point of Pines Fire Station getting built.”