Sand Sculpting Festival Set for July 22–24

The Revere Beach Partnership, in coordination with the City of Revere and the Department of Conservation and Recreation, is excited to announce that it will be hosting the 18th Annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival from July 22nd to 24th, 2022. After hosting a modified and scaled-back version in 2021, the event elements will return in full including the return of the Master Sand Sculpting Competition!

“The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. With this as our focus, we are committed to putting on a world-class event that invites visitors from all over the world and showcases the beauty of Revere Beach and all that Revere and its surroundings have to offer,” said John Hamel, Chairman of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival Committee.

The theme for this year’s event will be “Wonders of the World” and will feature an event centerpiece highlighting the world’s most famous landmarks. The event will include its signature master sand sculpting competition featuring 15 master sand sculptors, three days of live entertainment, food trucks, specialty food vendors, exhibitors, amusement rides, as well as some special surprises that will be announced closer to the event!

“We are so excited to welcome everyone to Revere Beach for the 18th Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “As the first public beach in America, Revere Beach has always been a destination spot for visitors. We’re thrilled to see that this year’s festival will have all the festivities as previous years – with live entertainment, fireworks, and access to enjoy food from local businesses, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

State Rep. Jeff Turco, past president of the Revere Beach Partnership and a current memory of the advisory board, said he is looking forward to this year’s festival. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase America’s first public beach and all the incredible improvements that have taken place, along with the great new restaurant,” said Turco.

I think this year’s event is going to be a great success.”

The Revere Beach Partnership is excited to see everyone on the beach once again for this free, family- friendly event that has become a New England tradition. More details and announcements about the event will be made at a later date. For the most up-to-date information about the event, please visit our website www.rbissf.com or follow us on social media.

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001.

The partnership is made up of a volunteer board that shares a love for Revere and Revere Beach. For more information, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com or www.rbissf.com.