City Announces Broadway Small Business District Technical Support Program

The Revere Department of Planning and Community Development and Mayor Brian Arrigo announced the Broadway Small

Business District Technical Support Program, funded by COVID-19 relief sources such as the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Beginning Monday, July 11, small business owners operating on Broadway can apply for free technical assistance in three content areas: financial management, marketing & merchandising, and business expansion strategies to improve business operations and promote curb appeal to consumers walking or driving along Broadway.

To be eligible, business owners must have a brick-and-mortar location on Broadway, certify that their small business is independently owned, and demonstrate a decrease loss in revenue or increase of cost related to business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications can be accessed on www.revere.org/smallbusiness and will be accepted on a rolling basis until February 28th, 2023. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

The Broadway Small Business District Technical Assistance support program is part of a larger economic development initiative for the corridor that will employ actionable strategies from the 2021 Local Rapid Recovery Plan for Broadway. This initiative is the first of several programs planned for Broadway through Revere’s Department of Planning and Community Development, designed to stimulate economic growth and restore the City’s downtown business district. For more information about this initiative please email [email protected]