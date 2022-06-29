Revere Boxing Program Receives $5,000 Donation

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere Boxing program which is a boxing program for Revere’s high school boys and girls as well as middle schoolers from grades 6-8 recently received a $5,000 donation from the Massachusetts State Police Boxing Team Inc.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo accepting a $5,000 donation from the Massachusetts Boxing Program from retired Massachusetts

State Police Trooper Jesse Sweet. Also pictured are program founder Revere Police Officer and RPS SRO Joe Singer and professional boxer Greg “The Villain” Vendetti.

The Team is a 501c 3 charity that has been raising funds since 1976 including ½ million dollars in donations to various charities. The recent donation to Revere’s Program was from the proceeds of last month’s Battle of the Beach 3. The 10 match event, sponsored by The Massachusetts State Police Boxing Team and USA Boxing, took place at Oceanside Events Center in Revere. Revere Police’s own Officer Joe Singer and Sgt Dennis Hickey took part in the event. The money will be used to help continue to expand the thriving boxing program.