Revere Police Aim To Strengthen Police-Community Relations in City

Special to the Journal

The Revere Police Department is undertaking several initiatives aimed at strengthening police-community relations, including by building its capacity to better respond to and support individuals suffering from behavioral health conditions. RPD, in partnership with Health and Human Services colleagues, would like to invite you to learn more about these plans, share feedback with police and HHS officials about where police relations with the community can be improved, and provide ideas for how the City can engage its diverse residents in implementing these initiatives.

There are two opportunities for you to participate in this initial dialogue either by attending:

The Revere Community Response Network online meeting at 10am on June 13th

By attending an in-person session on June 15th at 6pm at the Revere Senior Center.

Please RSVP for the session you can attend by emailing Lauren Buck at [email protected] You can also accept this calendar invite to attend the June 13th virtual meeting.

Your time and insights are important as we work to improve the way we relate to the people of our community. Thanks in advance for your participation.

Join Zoom Meeting on June 13

https://tinyurl.com/reverepolicemeeting

Meeting ID: 853 9958 2664

Passcode: 639602

One tap mobile

+19292056099, 85399582664#