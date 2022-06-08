Clark Announces Candidacy for Ward 5 Special Election

Ron Clark Has announced his candidacy for the Ward 5 council seat. His nomination papers have been submitted and he will be on the ballot for the special election July 19th, 2022

Ron is a lifelong resident of Revere and has lived in the Point of Pines for his entire life. Ron is married to his wife of 30 years, Marilyn and has five children. They are also very proud of their five beautiful grandchildren. Ron has served his community in many ways, most notably at the Point of Pines Yacht Club where he was elected Commodore for 9 years.

Candidate for Ward 5 City

Councillor Ron Clark.

Change happens everywhere, but the rate of change and the detriments that come with change such as stress on our schools, public safety, traffic, and parking are beginning to overwhelm the neighborhoods of Ward 5. In fact, nowhere have these changes impacted residents more than in Ward 5.

Ron believes in listening to the residents and is running for City Council because he believes that the residents should have a Councilor and a voice that speaks for them.

Ward 5 voted for change in November. Ron believes now is the time to continue that change. It is time for Ron Clark to bring his experience and his knowledge to ALL of Ward 5 where he will work towards bringing his constituents the highest quality of life they deserve.

Ron is a graduate of Northeast Regional Vocational School and has been employed as a Technology Manager for major corporations for over 40 years. Using these skills that he has learned, Ron will create and maintain strong communication with the residents of Ward 5 and will make certain that they stay informed about projects and programs that will impact them directly.