Blue Line Service Wonderland to Orient Heights Suspended Through June 8

Since Sunday, May 22, through Wednesday, June 8, Blue Line train service will be suspended between Wonderland and Orient Heights stations to allow for critical work to take place on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge. Riders will be provided with free shuttle bus service between these stations during the work.

This important work to repair and reopen the Suffolk Down pedestrian bridge needs to be proactively accomplished and complete prior to the beginning ofMassDOT’s Sumner Tunnel Restoration project, which begins June 10 with the shutdown of the Sumner Tunnel on weekends from Spring 2022 to Spring 2023; seven days a week from May 2023 to September 2023; and on weekends from Fall 2023 to Winter 2023. If the MBTA does not complete this work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge now, the pedestrian bridge will likely not be repaired for another two years until the Sumner Tunnel reopens seven days a week in Winter 2023. The Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge will fully reopen to the public later this summer 2022.

The MBTA understands how frustrating service diversions can be, and thanks Blue Line riders for their patience while this important Blue Line work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge is completed.

During this 18-day Blue Line suspension, free shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Wonderland and Orient Heights stations all day and every day between May 22 and June 8.

Riders should also note that shuttle buses are currently replacing Rockport Commuter Rail Line train service between Rockport and Orient Heights as well as Newburyport Commuter Rail Line train service between Beverly and Orient Heights. All riders are asked and encouraged to make sure they have boarded the correct shuttle bus at Orient Heights. MBTA personnel will be on hand at Orient Heights to assist shuttle bus riders.

For more information, visit mbta.com, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.