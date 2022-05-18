News Briefs

Jack Satter House Seeks Choral Director

The Jack Satter House is currently working with residents to revive their choral group which was forced to go on hiatus in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that things appear to be moving in a more manageable and positive direction, they are looking to reestablish the choral group, among others.

Jean Aronson, one of the residents, has been working desperately to find a piano player/director. Despite best efforts outreach to local high schools, colleges, and music schools, with no luck. The choral group is one of the groups that really brought life and joy into the building; for those that perform, and those that listen.

The Jack Satter House is looking for an individual who can dedicate one hour a week to the activity; the job pays $25/hour.

If you are interested, please contact Lisa Meola, Programming and Administrative Coordinator, at 781-485-5002.

TSA Prepares for Summer Travel Demand

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared for a busy summer travel season with anticipated passenger volumes that will match and may occasionally exceed those of 2019 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The continued recovery from the low travel volumes during the pandemic may require more patience and planning than was necessary before the pandemic. Checkpoint environments and procedures have changed to enhance screening operations, ensure the safety and well-being of the traveling public, and to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“Daily passenger volumes at TSA checkpoints show that people are traveling again, and TSA is ready for their return. Our airport security checkpoints include 47,500 highly-trained security professionals and new technologies that enhance security and reduce physical contact,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We continue to recruit, retain, train and equip a highly-skilled workforce, and we work continuously with our airport and airline partners to anticipate and prepare for higher traffic patterns.”

Earlier today, six airport and airline partners joined Pekoske during a media roundtable at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to discuss their operational preparedness for anticipated summer season travel volumes and key changes implemented to ensure safe, secure and healthy travel. They include Sean Donohue, Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport CEO; Nicholas E. Calio, President and CEO, Airlines for America; Kevin Burke, President and CEO, Airports Council International – North America; Todd Hauptli, President and CEO, American Association of Airport Executives; Paul Doell, Vice President of Government Affairs, National Air Carrier Association; and Faye Malarkey Black, President and CEO, Regional Airline Association.

The summer travel season, which begins in late May and extends beyond Labor Day weekend, covers three full months and four major holidays, which includes Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday. Juneteenth will be recognized on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Recent security enhancements at airport screening checkpoints include two new technologies. TSA deployed Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) and Computed Tomography (CT) scanners to improve identification verification, and in some airports, enable digital identification verification at the Travel Document Checker podium and the scanning capabilities for carry-on bags. Both of these technologies enhance security and reduce physical contact within the checkpoints.

To date, TSA deployed 1,621 CAT units to 176 airports. Among those, 90 CAT units are modified and equipped to read and verify digital identification. TSA also deployed 402 CT units to 163 airports nationwide. In March, the agency announced the award of two orders for the procurement and maintenance of additional base and full-size CT scanners to be installed at checkpoints during the summer months.

The CT units provide TSA officers the ability to review a 3D image of passengers’ bags and reduce the need to search the bag’s contents. Passengers screened in security lanes with CT units do not need to remove their travel-size liquids bag or electronics.

The new CT units are currently being installed at Billings Logan International Airport in Montana, Albany International Airport in New York, Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

For those who choose to travel this summer, follow these five simple tips to get through the TSA checkpoint quickly and efficiently.

Tip 1: Face masks are optional, but recommended. The CDC recommends face masks for passengers aged two and older in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs.

Tip 2: Pack smart; start with empty bags. Airline passengers who pack for travel with empty bags are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Technology and modifications help reduce the need for physical contact with TSA officers, but those who take time to come prepared for the TSA checkpoint are far more likely to avoid delay and physical contact. Check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.

Tip 3: Know before you go. Airports, like highways, have high traffic surges and construction delays. Plan to arrive at the airport in plenty of time to check in, check bags and complete security screening in time to avoid stressful sprints to the departure gate. At the TSA checkpoint, have a valid ID card readily available and follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.

Tip 4: Contact TSA for help if there are questions or concerns. Those who are preparing to travel and may have special circumstances, considerations or general questions about airport screening can get live assistance by tweeting questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EDT and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Tip 5: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck® to “Travel with Ease.” By enrolling in TSA PreCheck, airline passengers can avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets at the TSA checkpoint. In April, 94% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes at the checkpoint.

For additional information about security screening or more travel tips before a summer trip, visit TSA.gov.

Northeast Metro Tech Mourns the Passing of Beloved Teacher Raymond Nicolosi

Superintendent David DiBarri is deeply saddened to report that one of Northeast Metro Tech’s most beloved teachers, Raymond S. Nicolosi Jr., died on Friday at age 46 after a long battle with cancer.

“It fills me with a deep sense of sorrow to report to the community that Ray Nicolosi passed away after a long and brave battle with cancer,” DiBarri said. “Ray was a beautiful soul and gracious individual who always had a smile on his face and words of kindness for everyone he encountered.”

Mr. Nicolosi began working at Northeast Metro Tech in November 2015 in the auto tech program and was a source of positive energy every day that he came to work.

“Ray made a positive impact on every student he taught and coached. He gave his students so many valuable lessons in Auto Technology, athletics, and in life,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “Ray will be so dearly missed by all of his family, colleagues, friends, and students.”

Mr. Nicolosi was born in Salem, N.H. and was a graduate of TAD Technical Institute for automotive repair. He leaves his wife, Heather, and three teenage children.

His family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeast Metro Tech Automotive Repair Department.

In honor of Mr. Ray Nicolosi, Northeast Metro Tech will cancel classes and programs on Tuesday, May 17 so that students, faculty and staff can attend visiting hours starting at 11 a.m. and funeral services starting at 1 p.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home (126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen).