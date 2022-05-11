Cogliandro Requests HRC Vice Chair Appear at Council Meeting

The City Council unanimously approved a motion by Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro that Human Rights Commission Vice Chair Chai Hossaini appear before the Council to discuss a verbal altercation with residents that allegedly occurred after the HRC’s Dec. 2, 2021 meeting.

“Plain and simple, I asked for video evidence of this [incident] and I received it,” said Cogliandro. “The video is clear as day and I go on record saying that language coming from any mayoral appointee or elected official in this city is just unacceptable. And I’d like to have a conversation about it, and I do feel that an apology is deserved.”