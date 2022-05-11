Council Approves Amendment to Zoning Ordinance for Squire Road

The City Council voted by an 7-3 margin to approve an amendment to the city’s revised ordinances submitted by Enterprise Rent-A-Car who has been seeking to build a new automotive/rental car facility on Squire Road at the former site of the Verizon store.

Former councillor-at-large Tony Zambuto told his former colleagues at Monday’s meeting, “This is a zoning change. Six months ago, a full Council voted 11-0 against this change. My position has not changed. This opens up that whole corridor for this use. There were a lot of comments [from the previous Council] that this is not the highest and best use. The bottom line is this is a zoning change. I’m against this.”

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro offered his vigorous support of the amendment to the ordinances.

“This company has bent over backwards – they have been to every meeting. They have done everything that we’ve asked. They’ve been open and honest about everything.”

In supporting his position on the issue, Cogliandro further stated, “there were permits pulled for the old Papa Gino’s site – that building was demolished in 2019 and permits were pulled to build in 2020 that were never paid for.”

“I’ve been to the last three site plan review meetings, and they haven’t shown up. This company [Enterprise] has shown up. They deserve this, and I give them my full support. They’ve worked way too hard on this. I’m asking for your support as well.”

Councillors Anthony Cogliandro, Dan Rizzo, George Rotondo, Richard Serino, Steve Morabito, Ira Novoselsky, and Marc Silvestri voted in favor of the motion. Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti, and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna voted against the motion.

Self-Care Fair Set for May 16

The Revere CARES staff along with students from our Power of Know Club and Youth Health Leadership Council, will once again be organizing the Self-Care Fair on Monday, May 16, from 2:20 to 4:00 PM in the Revere High School gym.

For this event, we invite organizations and individuals to host a table, giving students information that promotes their well-being and cover areas of interest identified by our youth members. Our areas of focus are nutrition, job and career opportunities, fitness, stress relief or mental health, and healthy relationships. Our students are excited to share their activities around self-care as well.

This year we will also be bringing back therapy animals through a company called Barn Babies. Finally, participants at the event will receive a raffle ticket for each organization they visit and interact with. Raffle prizes will include art, sports, games, spa and music themed baskets