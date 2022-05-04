News Briefs

New Grant Opportunity to Advance District Attorneys’ Safer Communities Initiative

The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to announce a new competitive grant opportunity, which will award approximately $1 Million to support programs that will enhance community safety through crime reduction and violence prevention initiatives. The federal funds from the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program will empower the Commonwealth’s District Attorney’s Offices to address community-based criminal activity related to gang violence, illegal firearms, and narcotics. Grant-funded programs will focus on prevention, intervention, diversion, and enforcement efforts, particularly during the summer and fall months when activity is at its peak.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) developed this grant opportunity to support District Attorneys and their ability to adapt to their communities’ evolving criminal justice system needs. Applicants are required to outline evidence-based plans designed to positively impact the quality of life within each District’s cities and towns. Approximately half of requested funds must be used for enforcement and suppression, and the remaining for prevention, intervention, and diversion programming. Recognizing the importance of collaboration on these complex issues, a District Attorney may sub-award a portion of their grant to external community partners who will assist with the implementation of anti-violence and anti-drug programming.

“The Commonwealth’s District Attorneys are vital partners in our shared goal of building safer communities. DAs have a unique understanding of the communities they serve, and this funding provides the flexibility to address emerging needs during busy summer and fall months,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “This new grant program reflects the Administration’s commitment to ensuring the protection of our communities and supporting those safety efforts with the necessary resources.”

Since assuming office in 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded more than $25 Million in federal JAG grants. Administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, the JAG Program has provided Massachusetts and other states, tribes, and local governments with $7 Billion in critical funding since its inception in 2005. The program has supported and promoted improvements in every aspect of the justice system, from policing to prosecution and public defense, to corrections and reentry from incarceration. Its impact on advancing public safety and equal justice has been significant and consequential.

As the State Administering Agency, the Office of Grants and Research (OGR) manages all JAG funds awarded to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The application deadline for this competitive process is Friday, May 6, 2022, by 4:00 p.m.

Encore Boston Harbor Announces Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating

Encore Boston Harbor is proud to announce that the resort has been awarded the Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star distinction for its hotel and spa. This new rating brings Wynn Resorts a total of 24 Five-Star Awards and secures its ongoing position as the global leader for Forbes Five-Star accolades.

“Our short time in Boston has seen unprecedented change, yet our commitment to Five-Star service and our immaculate resort have remained a priority since we opened our doors,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “This achievement is a testament to the excellence our employees embody every day. I could not be more proud of this team.”

2022 was the first year Encore Boston Harbor was reviewed and ranked by the Forbes organization. With this award, the property has the distinction of being the largest Five-Star regional resort casino in North America and the largest resort on the East Coast to be awarded the honor. In addition to the resort’s two Five-Star rankings, Encore Boston Harbor’s Rare Steakhouse received a Forbes Four-Star award for exceptional dining.

To view the complete list of 2022 Forbes Travel Guide star award winners, click here.

Encore Boston Harbor, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel, features more than 210,000 square-feet of gaming space, over 2,700 slot machines and nearly 200 table games. Situated on the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore Boston Harbor boasts 671 spacious hotel rooms, a Forbes Five-Star spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, a variety of dining and lounge venues, including Forbes Four-Star rated Rare Steakhouse and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces. The grounds feature a six-acre Harborwalk with pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the waterfront, an event lawn, public art and ornate floral displays. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The casino offers free self-parking for all guests seven days a week.

Encore Boston Harbor is a proud partner of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Revolution. For more information, visit encorebostonharbor.com or follow Encore Boston Harbor on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Together for Mental Health

May is recognized as National Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), nearly 1.2 adults in Massachusetts – nearly 7 times the population of Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop and East Boston combined — have a mental health condition. Statewide, 42.2 percent of adults in Massachusetts reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, based on February 2021 data from NAMI, and 66,000 youths in Mass. ages 12-17 have been diagnosed with depression. More than half of Americans report that COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their mental health.

The most important message to understand, this month and every month, is that you are not alone. Annual prevalence of mental illness among U.S. adults, by demographic group:

• Hispanic or Latino: 18.4%

• Non-Hispanic Asian: 13.9%

• Non-Hispanic white: 22.6%

• Non-Hispanic black or African-American: 17.3%

• Lesbian, Gay or Bisexual: 47.4%

If you have questions or concerns about your own or a loved one’s mental wellbeing, there are resources available, including NAMI (www.nami.org and www.namimass.org).

In Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop and East Boston North Suffolk Mental Health Association serves children, adults and families, offering programs, groups and services in multiple languages. NSMHA has outpatient clinics in Chelsea, East Boston, Downtown Boston and Revere. Child-focused providers who speak English, Spanish and Portuguese are available. NSMHA offers Rapid Access hours at the Chelsea Counseling Center at 301 Broadway (617-912-7900) and at East Boston at 14 Porter St. (617-569-3189).

In 2020, 363,000 adults in Massachusetts reported not receiving needed mental health care. We must do better, and we can if we are “Together for Mental Health.”

Sheriff’s Summer Enrichment Program Deadline Extended

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extension of the application deadline for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Program by an extra week. The new deadline for submission of applications is set for Friday, May 13.

Created in 2014 by Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins, the Summer Enrichment Program (SEP) is a seven-week paid internship program that begins on Wednesday, July 6th and ends on Friday, August 19th. The program invites twenty participants, selected from a group of Suffolk County high school Juniors and Seniors, to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department to learn about careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

SEP participants work a total of 21 hours each week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am to 4pm, and are compensated at a rate of $14.25 per-hour.

Each week, SEP interns participate in a series of lectures, “meet and greets” and field trips with members of the law enforcement and criminal justice community, as well as members of elected office and academia, both on-site within Department facilities and on-location at various institutions, campuses and law enforcement agencies around Suffolk County. Participants also receive training and certification in CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

“When I created the Summer Enrichment Program back in 2014, I envisioned it as both a paid internship for young people interested in learning more about careers in law enforcement and criminal justice, and as a means of enhancing the relationships between youths and uniformed officers,” said Sheriff Tompkins. “Now, more than ever, I believe that it is absolutely crucial to continue to engage our young people in positive relationships with our law enforcement and criminal justice system.”

learn more about the program and to apply, click the flyer above or the following link here.

If you know any qualified candidates who might be interested in this special opportunity, please share the link with them.