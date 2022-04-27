News A Historic Donation by Journal Staff • April 27, 2022 • 0 Comments Anthony Guerriero, Lincoln School Class of 1984, is picturedwith Lincoln School Principal Sara Hoomis-Tracy, holding a signed Norman Gautreau print of the famous Hippedrome Carousel that operated at Revere Beach during its heyday. Guerriero donated the signed print to the Abraham Lincoln School in memory of his late parents Nicholas and Rosemarie Guerriero, life-long Revere residents. Gautreau was a Revere native, painter and historian, famous for his Revere themed arts of work. The painting will hang in the Lincoln School’s libraryaccording to Ms. Tracy. In addition to Anthony, his sisterRosanne Guerriero was a member of the Lincoln School’sClass of 1985 and their maternal-grandfather Thomas Moscatowas a member of the Lincoln School Class of 1926.