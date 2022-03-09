Obituaries 03-09-2022

Nicola Leone

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Nicola Leone of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on March 6 at the age of 96.

The beloved husband of the late Nicolina (Rago) Leone, he was the loving father of Giovanni Leone and his wife, Joanne and Alessandro “Alex” Leone and his wife, Lisa, all of Revere; beloved son of the late Giovanni and Filomena Leone, dear brother of Carmela Favorito and her late husband, Jerry, Regina Gnerre and her late husband, Antonio, the late Ubaldo Leone and his late wife, Carmela and Michael Leone and his surviving wife, Kathy; cherished grandfather of Nicolina, \Antonella, Alexandra, Giana, Dante, Marco and the late Nico and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Nicola’s life by gathering at Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere today, Wednesday, March 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Thursday morning at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For online guestbook, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

George John Salerno, Jr.

He Will Truly be Missed

George John Salerno, Jr. of Revere, formerly of Revere/Salem, passed away suddenly on February 27.

After growing up in Revere, George and his wife, Carolyn moved to Salem in 1976 where they raised a family together before they were divorced in 1988. George worked for owner and great friend, Ronald Roberto of Roberto’s Fruits and Vegetables for over 30 years, an industry he loved dearly and never missed a day of work. He had a talent for fixing almost anything, repairing cars, painting and cooking for neighbors, family and friends. While his kids were growing up in Salem he was known as ‘Uncle George’ to all their friends, always there with a smile, eager to help especially if it meant he could cook for you. He will truly be missed.

The husband to Carolyn (Baldasaro) Salerno for 25 years, they shared three children. He was a devoted father to Michael Salerno of Salem, Robert Salerno of Denver and Karen O’Neil and her husband, Michael Pizzo of Kingston; grandfather of Michael-Derek Salerno, James Thomas O’Neil and two step-grandchildren as well as loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He leaves his dear brother, Richard Salerno and his wife, Peggy of Saugus, his sister Carol and her husband, Robert Hornsby of Lynn, Sally Beatty, Marlene Brooks, Mary and her husband, Jim Irwin and his sister, Joyce Salerno, all of Revere. George was predeceased by his father, George John Salerno Sr. and his mother, Mary (Zizza) Salerno.

All services are private and under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Ralph Joseph Picardi

Ret. USAF Major and USAF Psychiatric Nurse

Decorated veteran, selfless, caring, charismatic, witty, intelligent man who truly gave of himself

Funeral Services were held in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Ralph J. Picardi, who died on February 25 at the Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge following a brief illness. He was 85 years old. Services concluded with Military Honors accompanied by a gun salute in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Ralph was born to Ralph and Ernestine (Dell’Orfano) Picardi, one of seven children. He was born in Boston, raised in East Boston and moved to Revere in 1958.

Ralph was educated in Boston Schools and was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1954. Following high school, Ralph knew his calling and pursued a Nursing Degree at MacLean’s School of Nursing. Ralph later joined the United States Airforce during the Vietnam era and made a career that spanned 25 years. He began his career in the pharmacy division, but quickly put his knowledge and passion for nursing to work. He became a Flight Nurse, where he would travel to the heart of the battlefield and gather the wounded service men and women who needed immediate medical attention. He did this for over one year, during which time, Ralph was responsible for saving many soldiers’ lives, as well as being able to comfort them. Ralph better served the military as a “Mental Health Nurse” where he could relate to many of the service men and women who saw the severity of combat.

Ralph was a selfless, caring, charismatic, witty and intelligent man who truly gave of himself. He enjoyed his time serving his country proudly and bravely. He traveled the world, but especially enjoyed visiting the Philippines, London, San Fransisco and many other places. Ralph was awarded the Air Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze service stars, Air force overseas short tour and long tour ribbons with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with four oak leaf clusters,Vietnam Technical Service Medal First Class, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and several others.

After his 25 years of duty, Ralph was welcomed home by his loving family and he lived with his two sisters, Eleanor and Rose. His presence meant the world to his parents and the siblings who loved him.

Ralph was an avid reader, loved watching movies, enjoyed the theatre as well as rubbing elbows with celebrities. He met Jimmy Stewart, Jean Simmons, Kenny Rogers and several other celebrities over the years. Ralph also enjoyed driving cross country and stopping along the way at different areas that he had not visited or would visit again.

No matter where Ralph went, he made a friend. His warm and friendly personality made it very easy to become friends with Ralph.

The beloved son of the late Ralph and Ernestine (Dell’Orfano) Picardi, he was the loving brother of Gerald E. Picardi and his late wife, Sheila O’Sullivan of Avon and the late Rose M. Picardi, Eleanor V. Picardi, Nunzio J. Picardi, Michael Picardi and Anthony J. Picardi. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108.

The Staff at Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements.

For online condolences please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Lauretta Velardo

Long Time Waitress

Lauretta L. (McInnis) Velardo of Lynn, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died on March 6.

Born in Revere, to her late parents, William and Rosalie (DeGruttola) McInnis, Lauretta worked many years as a waitress at a few local restaurants, but most would remember her from China Ocean Restaurant in Chelsea. In her spare time, she enjoyed singing, dancing and spending time at Revere Beach.

She was the devoted wife of the late John “Jay” Velardo, dear sister of Alyce Penta of Winthrop, sister in-law of Marcia Velardo of California, loving cousin and best friend of Joanne Pannese of Revere, cherished aunt of Joseph Pannese and his wife, Jenn of Revere and the late William Penta, Sandra Stasio and Judy Forte; great aunt of Vanessa Forte of Lynn, Joseph Forte and Sabrina Forte, both of Winthrop, Jay Penta of New Hampshire and the late Anthony Forte; great- great aunt of Adrianna Pescione, Anthony Cefalo, Deija and Joseph Pannese Jr. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, on Friday March 11 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Donna Sherman

Former Cub Master Revere Pack 15

Donna M. (Gioioso) Sherman, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on March 1.

Donna was a much loved former Cub Master of Revere Cub Scouts Pack #15. She attended Bunker Hill Community College and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She began her nursing career at Winthrop Hospital until it’s closing and then became the MDS co-ordinator at Annemark Nursing Home in Revere and finally at the Everett Rehabilitation Center. Donna was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams, but had a special love for the Red Sox.

The beloved wife of James M. Sherman Sr., she was the mother of James M. Sherman Jr., daughter of Domenic A. Gioioso Sr. of Bow, NH and Pauline (Dunbar) Sabella of Lowell, sister of Domenic A. Gioioso Jr. and his wife, Gail of Warner, NH, Joseph W. Gioioso of Lowell, Christine M. Gioioso of Revere, Jennifer Gioioso of Texas and Karl Aghassi of Waltham. Donna is also survived by nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Her Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Most Holy Redeemer Church on Monday, March 7.

In lieu of flowers, Donna’s family requests that donations in her memory be made to either the Special Olympics or the National Kidney Foundation.

Please leave messages of condolence for the family on Donna’s Tribute Page at MagrathFuneralHome.com.

Marie Lisa Scali

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere

Marie Lisa (DeTillio) Scali, 71, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed away on Monday, February 28 surrounded by her loving family.

The cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (Porio) DeTillio, she was the beloved wife of Joseph Scali Sr., loving mother of Joseph Scali Jr. and his wife, Alison and the late John Scali and adored grandmother of John and Joshua Scali, caring sister of Joseph DeTillio and his wife, Josephine and Albert DeTillio. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Marie’s honor on Saturday, March 12 at 12 Noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. At the family’s request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Marie’s memory to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.

Catherine Anne Gear

Long Time Head Nurse of West Three at Whidden Memorial Hospital

Catherine Anne Gear of Revere, formerly of Birkenhead, England, passed away surrounded by her adopted family on March 4 after a long illness.

Anne worked for over 40 years at Whidden Memorial Hospital, serving many of those as Head Nurse of West 3. A true leader, Anne held all to the highest standard with class, dignity, compassion and her unwavering dedication.

After retiring in 2004, Anne enjoyed traveling, going home yearly to visit family in England, Cape Cod and to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Rigoberto Cruz Vede, his wife Guadalupe and their daughters were her Mexican family.

The beloved daughter of the late William E. and Hilda C. (Horn) Woodworth, she was the devoted sister of John Woodworth and his wife, Joan, loving aunt of Alan, his wife Lisa and their children, Eve and Jack, all of England. She is also survived by the Maguire family of Revere, her dear friends, Kathy Maguire, Marianne Maguire, Danny and Adrienne and their daughters, Michaela and Megan, Donna and Jimmy Fahey and their daughters, Erin and Kimberly.

A memorial visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, March 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society donate3.cancer.org. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Lawrence Resca

His Family Was Always His Priority

Lawrence E. “Larry” Resca of Deerfield Beach, FL, formerly of Revere, died on

March 3.

Larry was raised in Chelsea and graduated from St. Rose High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After serving four years, he began his career with General Motors retiring after 44 years. Larry’s family was always his priority, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and travelling. He loved being outdoors tending to his garden and fruit trees, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He will truly be missed.

The beloved husband of 63 years to Cecile (Dion), he was the devoted father of Joanne Resca, Anne Marie Resca, Anthony Resca and the late Lawrence Resca; dear brother of the late Frank, Louise, Anthony “Joe,” Frederick and Arthur Resca. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be celebrated at St Anthony’s Church, Revere, on Thursday, March 10 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.