Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Lewis on Dean’s List

Erin Lewis of Revere has been named to the dean’s list at Lesley College for the fall semester. The following is the letter from Steven S. Shapiro, ph.D., Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

“Congratulations! I am very pleased to see that you earned a semester grade point average of 3.6600000000000001 And that this average has placed you on the college of liberal arts & sciences dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. This honor indicates that you have achieved a high level of academic excellence. I recognize, too, that this past fall continued to bring some very significant challenges that we are all still grappling with. It is thus even more impressive that you achieved this exceptional level of academic success during this very difficult and stressful period.”

ON Dean’s list at Wentworth

The following local students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the Fall 2021 semester.

* Alexander Basulto

* Michael Bustamante

* Dylan Cadigan

* Dante Leone

* William Long

* Aimane Mahtar

* Allison Maldonado Aldana

* Jack Nakashian

* Lina Nguyen

* Tiffany Nguyen

* Steven Plitsch

* Diego Salmeron

* Adam Tabbert

* Fabio Tran

* Miguel Urrea

ON Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Leandra Cassaro of Revere, is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Cassaro is majoring in Creative Writing BFA and is a member of the Class of 2022.

About Emerson College

