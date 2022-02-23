Arrigo, Clark Announce $18 Million Investment to Replace Casassa Overpass

Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House Katherine Clark (MA-5) and Mayor Brian Arrigo are pleased to announce an $18 million dollar investment to replace and improve the Andrew A. Casassa Overpass in Revere, paid for by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed by President Biden in November of 2021 – as the largest investment in bridge infrastructure in American history, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) will receive $225.3 million for Fiscal Year 2022. Through the renovation of the Casassa Overpass, Revere will receive $18 million.

“The Andrew A. Casassa Overpass is one of the 472 Massachusetts bridges in need of repair, said Assistant Speaker Clark. “I was proud to vote for the infrastructure law, bringing a record $1.1 billion to Massachusetts to modernize our bridges, just like this one in Revere. With this funding, we are improving safety and commute times, lowering costs for drivers, and investing in our community’s future. This is the heart of my work in Washington, and I am thrilled that this funding is making its way to Revere where the city is putting our plan for a strong infrastructure and a stronger tomorrow into action.”

Pictured, from left, are State Rep. Jeffrey Turco, Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, City Council President Gerry Visconti, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito, and Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri.

Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark, who now resides in Revere, speaks at the ceremony with a portion of the Andrew A. Casassa Overpass in the background.

Mayor Brian Arrigo speaks at the announcement of the $18 million federal investment to repair the Andrew A. Casassa Overpass.

The Andrew A. Casassa Overpass was first built in 1931 and was the first overpass built in Massachusetts. Andrew A. Casassa was the Mayor of Revere from 1929 to 1934 – he was also the first municipal executive of Italian descent in the Commonwealth. Casassa also served in the Massachusetts General Court as a state representative and state senator. In the coming months, the overpass will be replaced with an $18 million investment from the Infrastructure Law.

“As municipal leaders, we know the power of investing in infrastructure,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I am thankful for federal and state partners like Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark for understanding the importance of infrastructure funding – with ARPA money, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and other grant opportunities from Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito, the City of Revere is in an unprecedented position to make lasting infrastructure change that will benefit all residents and visitors.”

Last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that the first round of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s $27.5 billion bridge formula program was distributed to states and Tribal communities. Over the life of the five-year program, Massachusetts will eventually receive $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repair projects across the Commonwealth.