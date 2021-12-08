Senate Special Election Set for Tuesday, Dec. 14

Revere residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 14 to cast their ballots in the First Suffolk and Middlesex District Senate Special Primary Election.

Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio and Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards are the two candidates running in the Democratic Primary for the seat that was held by Joseph Boncore. There is no Republican candidate seeking the nomination for the seat.

Election Commissioner Diane Colella said that the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Colella said as of Monday 1,947 residents had voted by mail or in the early voting process that is taking place this week at the Saint Anthony’s Church bingo hall. An additional 351 residents have voted by absentee ballot.

The Senate election will be Colella’s last election in her role as commissioner. The popular city official will work through the Senate final election that will be held on Jan. 11, 2022. Colella has been the commissioner of the Revere Election Department for 21 years.

The City Council approved Mayor Brian Arrigo’s appointment of Paul J. Fahey as the new election commissioner during the Council meeting Monday night.