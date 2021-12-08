Legislature Passes American Rescue Plan Act, FY21 Surplus Spending Bill

On Friday, December 3, the Massachusetts Legislature advanced a $4 billion bill to the governor’s desk that directs federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) surplus funding to assist the Commonwealth’s ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could not be more thankful for what has been awarded to the Sixteenth Suffolk District. Firstly, I want to thank the Honorable Speaker Mariano as well as the Ways and Means Chairman, Aaron Michlewitz, for their hard work and commitment for the much-needed funding for our district and neighboring communities. I also want to thank my partners in the 16th Suffolk, Rep. Wong and Senator Crighton of Saugus, Rep. Ryan and Senator DiDomenico of Chelsea and Rep. Turco of Revere for all their hard work and dedication throughout the entire ARPA process. This funding is a necessity in assisting the Sixteenth Suffolk District’s rehabilitation from the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic and truly was a collaborative effort.” The awarded funding is as follows…

Revere:

• $50,000 for the dredging and rehabilitation of Sales creek and Green’s creek

• $50,000 for repairs for the Town Line brook floodgate between the cities of Malden and Revere

• $350,000 for resiliency improvements in the Riverfront district of the city of Revere in accordance with the Riverfront Master Plan

Saugus:

• $100,000 for increased pedestrian lighting on public ways in Saugus

• $20,000 for a new commercial stove and oven for the American Legion Post 210 in Saugus

Chelsea:

• $50,000 expended to La Colaborativa, Inc. in the city of Chelsea

• $50,000 expended to ROCA, Inc. in the city of Chelsea

• $50,000 expended to Community Action Programs Inter-City, Incorporated in the city of Chelsea

• $50,000 expended to GreenRoots, Inc. in the city of Chelsea

• $50,000 expended to The Neighborhood Developers, Inc. in the city of Chelsea