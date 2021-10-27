Treasurer Goldberg Announces Appointees to Cannabis Advisory Board

Treasurer Goldberg announced 5 appointments to the Cannabis Advisory Board. The Board, which consists of 25 members, studies, and makes recommendations to the Cannabis Control Commission regarding the regulation and taxation of marijuana in Massachusetts.

“I am pleased to appoint these members to the Massachusetts Cannabis Advisory Board,” said Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “I am confident they will have a meaningful impact on the regulation of the cannabis industry across our state.”

The law requires the Governor, Treasurer and Attorney General to appoint 5 members to the Cannabis Advisory Board. Members appointed by the Treasurer are required to have expertise in marijuana cultivation, marijuana retailing, marijuana product manufacturing, laboratory sciences and toxicology, and providing legal services to marijuana businesses.

Treasurer Goldberg’s new appointees and reappointments to the Cannabis Advisory Board are as follows:

Amanda Rositano- Expert in marijuana product manufacturing:

Amanda Rositano is the principal of Rositano Strategies, a cannabis business consulting firm focused on building a more inclusive and responsible cannabis industry, and former president of NETA (Parallel MA), where she served as a key member of the start-up and leadership team that led the launch of the state’s medical marijuana program and successfully transacted the first legal adult-use sale of cannabis east of the Mississippi.

Dr. Alan Balsam- Expert in laboratory sciences and toxicology:

Alan Balsam PhD, MPH is an Adjunct Associate Professor at Tufts Medical School and BU School of Public Health. He retired after 21 years as Commissioner of Public Health in Brookline. Prior to that he served as Director of Elder Health at the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health. He is a founding member of Community Servings, the medically tailored meals provider in Massachusetts and sits on its Board of Mentors.

Dr. Marion McNabb- Expert in marijuana retailing:

Marion McNabb, DrPH, MPH is the President of Cannabis Center of Excellence, INC a Massachusetts-based 501c3 nonprofit organization that conducts citizen-science-focused population studies and programs in the areas of community engagement, medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and social justice in the cannabis industry. The CCOE serves as a virtual resource & network of cannabis industry professionals, academics, policymakers, healthcare providers, consumers, and patients who aim to break the stigma and advance social justice in the cannabis industry.

Michael Dundas- Expert in marijuana cultivation:

Michael Dundas is an entrepreneur, attorney and investor, in the regulated cannabis industry. From 2012 to 2019, Mr. Dundas co-founded and was the chief executive officer of one of the largest medical cannabis companies in Massachusetts. He joined the Cannabis Advisory Board at its inception in 2017 and sits as the Chair of the Cannabis Industry Subcommittee. Mr. Dundas currently heads Navigaire Advisors, LLC, a business and government consultancy focusing on advising leaders and innovators on how to improve operational, financial, and regulatory performance across the regulated cannabis sector.

Laury C. Lucien- Expert in providing legal services to marijuana businesses

Laury C. Lucien is a Massachusetts marijuana attorney and entrepreneur. Ms. Lucien is the CEO of Major Bloom, LLC, a company that has secured two host agreements and one special permit to operate Marijuana Establishments in the Commonwealth. She is a Founder and Managing Member of GreenLight Business Solutions, LLC, a comprehensive consulting firm that helps marijuana start-ups navigate the marijuana industry. She is a partner in Chill Hill Bean Co., LLC, a craft genetics company based in California. She is also an adjunct professor at Suffolk University Law School, where she teaches the school’s first Cannabis Law course. She sits on the Boston Bar Association’s Cannabis Advisory Committee and sat on the Advisory Board for the Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council.