Chief Bright Provides an Update on Construction of New Point of Pines Fire Station

At the request of Ward 5 Councillor John Powers, Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright gave the City Council an update on the construction timeline for the new Point of Pines fire station Monday night at the Council meeting.

“That station was demolished back in September,” Bright said. “That was a pretty big milestone for us. Right now, we’re about to enter a really, exciting phase of the project. Along with our state partners, we’re beginning to wrap up some of our land acquisitions and permitting issues, because we’re trying to take that entire lot down there.”

Bright said the city has been working with several state agencies to expedite the land acquisitions.

“I think we’ll be finalizing that stuff this winter,” said Bright.

The chief said he expects construction to begin in March or April of 2022, and the project will take 10 months to complete.

“The completion date will be January, 2023, according to the construction schedule,” said Bright.

He added that the new fire station will be “a modern-day, state-of-the-art, three-bay fire station, with a training room, and a community space that is desperately needed in the Point of Pines for their polling stations and for community groups, and for our firefighters to train.”

“We’re excited about the new fire station,” concluded Bright.

Powers, who has been instrumental in the advancement of the new Point of Pines fire station project, thanked Chief Bright for his informative appearance before the Council.