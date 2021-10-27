Newly Established Short-Term Rental Office Provides Update to Revere Residents

The newly established Short Term Rental Office provided an update to residents on registration processes. Last summer, the City Council passed the Short Term Rental Ordinance, an ordinance setting rules and regulations around short term rental properties in the city (Airbnb and Vrbo). In July 2021, the office was officially opened, led by Director Nicholas Catinazzo.

Over the last four months, the Short-Term Rental office has worked with short term rental property owners to make sure all rentals in the City of Revere are in compliance with the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Since becoming operational August 1, 2021, 23 Properties have registered with the STR office. Of this number, 21 have been approved and issued licenses by the STR Inspector and Fire Department, while 2 have been denied. In addition to the registrations and inspections, the STR office has identified 64 properties which have not applied for registration and are in violation of the short-term rental ordinance. Each non-compliant property has received a letter stating their non-compliant status, given one month to either register and come into compliance or remove all active rental listings, or be fined $300 per violation per day.

“We have certainly learned a lot over the past four months,” said Nick Catinazzo, Director of the Short-Term Rental Office. “We all know there are dozens of Air BnB’s and other similar properties throughout the city. Our job is to make sure each property is compliant, safe, and abiding by the rules of the ordinance. I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far and continue to do to protect Revere residents.”

The Short-Term Rental Office utilizes software that identifies short-term rental properties within the city, allows homeowners to apply for a short-term rental license, and monitors daily activity of all short-term rentals located in the city that are both currently compliant and non-compliant with the short-term rental ordinance.

As of today, October 26, 2021:

• There are 98 current active short-term rental properties in the City of Revere

• 21 licenses have been approved by the Short-Term Rental office since September 2021

• 64 properties have been identified as non-compliant properties at risk of facing fines The Short-Term Rental Ordinance, as well as key elements and contact information, is available on revere.org/str. If you are interested in renting out a short-term rental property or have questions about the ordinance, please reach out to Nicholas Catinazzo at 781-485-8479