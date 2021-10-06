Councillors Praise Turco, Giannino for Their Work on Eliminating Meters on Revere Beach

For approximately 125 years there were no parking meters on Revere Beach. And thanks to the work of State Reps. Jeffrey Turco and Jessica Giannino, there will be no meters for the next 125 years – actually, the City Council voted to eliminate them forever.

Turco, who represents Revere and Winthrop, took the podium at the Council Chambers to deliver the news that all of Revere is applauding: “The meters are coming down on Revere Beach.”

The DCR had placed the meters on the beach earlier this year and that decision was met with universal opposition from Revere city officials and residents.

Turco and Giannino teamed up in the House of Representatives to get the meters eliminated, and as of Monday, the meters are no longer in operation. “My partner at the State House is Rep. Giannino, and I can’t thank you enough for your leadership on this issue,” said Turco, who also credited State Rep. Jay Livingstone and State Sen. Will Brownsberger for their lead roles in the issue.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Turco. “From the get-go, citizens were taking a stand, saying, ‘This is America’s first public beach, and we ought not to make it a paid beach. It’s a public beach and it’s been that way for 125 years’.”

Turco also thanked Councillors Joanne McKenna, Ira Novoselsky, John Powers, and George Rotondo and Mayor Brian Arrigo for their leadership on the issue.

Turco received applause from the councillors as he left the podium.

The councillors offered their extreme gratitude to Reps. Turco and Giannino for doing something that many thought was unattainable.

Said Giannino, “This really was a true collaborative effort. When Rep. Turco and I got into office at the very beginning of this year, we were faced with one of the biggest issues that the city has had in a long time, and that was these meters. And people were upset. I think it’s really important for people to realize that when you work together, good things can happen, and this is a perfect example of that. We came together as a community and said, ‘Not here. Not now.’ And it didn’t happen.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers thanked Turco and Giannino “on behalf of the residents on the Revere Beach Boulevard, particularly where the residences are.”

“We’re very happy and I’m sure the people on Revere Beach Boulevard are going to be very happy,” said Powers.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said her ward was affected by the installation of parking meters. “So thank you, Rep. Turco and Rep. Giannino, for your hard work. This is truly a victory for Revere and Massachusetts because it is the first public beach in the United States, and we shouldn’t have meters.”

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo summarized the victory for Revere as, “Government of the people, for the people, by the people – and that’s what started this, the people.”

“As far as I’m concerned, this is a win for everybody,” said Rotondo. “This is how government is supposed to work, and more importantly, I want to thank my colleague, Rep. Jessica Giannino, as well as Rep. Turco.”

Rotondo then proposed a motion that there can never be parking meters placed on Revere Beach Boulevard in the future.

The Council unanimously approved the motion, representing another victory for Reps. Jeffrey Turco and Jessica Giannino, the residents of Revere, and anyone who wishes to park on Revere Beach Boulevard while visiting America’s first public beach.

“The meters on Revere Beach have been removed,” said Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti, who chaired Monday’s City Council meeting. “It’s because of you guys up at the State House that this gets done. Their voices were heard. It’s like a domino effect. They spoke. You listened and it got done. I commend all of you for a job well done. It was a joint collaboration, and it’s a job well done.”