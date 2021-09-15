News Briefs

Public Stairways Project Community Meeting

The City of Revere’s Office of Planning and Community Development and the Department of Public Works will host a community meeting to discuss the re-construction of the public stairways located on Florence Avenue and Winthrop Avenue on Wednesday, September 22. City of Revere staff and project engineers from Wesson & Sampson will be available to discuss the design plans, project scope and construction timeline for these stairways. Residents and community members are strongly urged to attend.

The reconstruction of the public stairways within the Beachmont and Shirley Avenue neighborhood has been an ongoing neighborhood and Capital Improvement Project since 2019. Three sets of wooden stairways have been renovated or reconstructed with the last set completed on Hillside Avenue in the fall of 2020. Construction of these stairways were completed through fundraising from the Beachmont Improvement Committee, grant funding from America Walks, and the Revere on the Move mini-grant programs and other City funding. The City will begin the reconstruction of the remaining five sets of concrete stairways in the spring of 2022. For more information about Revere’s Public Stairways Project please contact Julie DeMauro at [email protected] or Paul Argenzio at [email protected]

Buoncuore Promoted to Client Marketing Director

Single Source Marketing is proud to announce that Revere native Tara Buoncuore and Janet Mansfield have been promoted to Client Marketing Director. In their expanded roles, they will manage and mentor the firm’s Client Marketing Managers and Client Marketing Specialists while continuing to serve as lead marketing managers on key accounts.

Tara joined Single Source in 2014 as Client Marketing Manager. She is the marketing manager for multiple clients including 4C, Haffner’s and JOH. “I am so excited to share my marketing and operations knowledge with the younger staff,” said Buoncuore. “We have an incredibly talented group of individuals who bring a wide variety of skills to the table. Helping them elevate their game is going to be fun!”

Janet also joined Single Source in 2014 as Client Marketing Manager. She is currently leading marketing efforts for JB Sash & Door, The Registry, Hancock Associates, Ipswich Bay Glass, Gienapp Architects and Scott Energy. “In addition to developing internal systems to help Single Source run smoothly, I’ll now be in a position to mentor to new team members and help them grow and better serve our clients.”

“Janet and Tara are extraordinarily talented,” said Single Source Marketing President, Rick Alpern. “Anyone who engages with them knows it in an instant. Taking on this elevated coaching and training role is a natural progression in their professional development.”

Known for their tagline, “Execution Is Everything®, Single Source Marketing is a full-service marketing agency located in Danvers, MA. Leading with an insatiable desire to understand a client’s sales, operations and marketing needs, Single Source has been creating comprehensive marketing strategies and tactics that deliver measurable results for 23 years. For more info, call 978-777-9992 or visitSingleSourceMarketing.com.

MVES Hold Free Virtual Workshop Series

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) will present a FREE Virtual diabetes self-management workshop series My Life; My Health, beginning Thursday, October 12 to November 16, 2021, from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. (Practice Session to be held on Tuesday, October 5 at 9:30 am.) Learn how to connect virtually thru a Zoom platform and take the class from the comfort of your home. You don’t want diabetes to limit the activities and life you enjoy.

Throughout the series, you’ll learn skills for improved management of your diabetes — including how to effectively handle stress and difficult emotions, eat for your health and promote physical activity, increase your energy level, set and meet personal goals, and make informed choices about your treatment..

Class size is limited, so reserve your spot today. To register or if you have any questions about the program, contact Donna Covelle at [email protected] or call 781-388-4867.

Northeast Metro Tech Dismissed Due to Propane Leak

Superintendent David DiBarri and Fire Chief Michael Sullivan report that Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School was evacuated shortly before the start of the school day on Thursday due to a propane leak.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported. No fire or damage to the building has occurred. Classes have been canceled for the day.

The Wakefield Fire Department received a call at 7:09 a.m. that an odor of propane had been detected in the building; the school operates with propane gas. First responders determined upon arrival that the odor was emanating from the area where metal fabrication classes are taught.

First responders removed staff from the building, and held arriving students outside. Propane connections have been shut off, and the building has been vented.

Students were moved to nearby Wakefield High School, where school officials are arranging transportation.

The source of the leak is still under investigation by the Wakefield Fire Department.