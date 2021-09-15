Arrigo Appoints Zachary Babo as Director of Parking

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced the appointment of Zachary Babo as Parking Director. The appointment comes after the retirement of James Rose this past May. Zachary Babo, a Revere High School Graduate, is now raising his children Zachary Jr. and Mackenzie in Revere with his fiancé Stephanie. His family has lived in Revere since 1982.

“What I am most looking forward to is working with the community to address their needs and concerns within this city related to various parking issues,” said Babo. “We have a great team working for the Parking Department that really go above and beyond to serve the public and I am excited to work with them.”

Zachary Babo started working in the City of Revere in July of 2018, where he worked for two years as a Parking Control Officer in the Parking Department. In his position, he worked with the department and residents by patrolling areas to ensure compliance. It was in this experience he learned the importance of public service and demonstrated an ability to work with the residents of Revere. After working in the Parking Department, Babo was promoted to a Code Enforcement Officer in the Inspectional Services Department, where he performed inspections and assured health and sanitary codes were adhered to.

“Zachary Babo is a clear example of a Revere employee who goes above and beyond for our residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Born and raised in Revere, he’s a graduate of Revere High School and is now raising his own family in the City. As one of the most resident-utilized offices in the City, it’s imperative to appoint someone dedicated to public service. Zach has proven himself for this position and we are all excited to see the work he’s capable of.”