Sen. Boncore Expected to Announce Resignation Today

State Sen. Joseph Boncore was expected to announce today that he will be resigning from his seat to accept a major leadership position with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

Boncore had been in talks for the past few months with the Council after emerging as the leading candidate for the post. Boncore has served as senator in the First Suffolk and Middlesex District since 2016 when he won a special election. The senatorial district includes all of Revere and Winthrop, and portions of Boston and Cambridge.