Congratulations, Rachael Rollins

The announcement this week that President Joe Biden has nominated Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins to be the next United States Attorney for Massachusetts is welcome news for those who believe that our criminal justice system at all levels of government is poorly serving our nation.

Beyond the achievement of becoming the first Black woman to serve in that post, Rachael Rollins will bring a perspective of racial, social, and economic justice that has been lacking in the office of the U.S. Attorney.

We applaud President Biden’s nomination of Ms. Rollins to this high post. We know we join with all of our fellow Massachusetts residents in offering our congratulations not only to Ms. Rollins personally, but also in her capacity as a trailblazer for Black women and others who for too long have been underrepresented in important offices such as this.