Volunteers spruce up Sandler Square as part of neighborhood revitalization project

Special to the Journal

A neighborhood revitalization project took place at Sandler Square on Saturday, July 17. Mayor Brian Arrigo, residents of Revere, and staff from Republic Services and The Neighborhood Developers installed new benches, added new lights, painted sidewalk murals, and planted flowers as part of a partnership with The Neighborhood Developers and Republic Services.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and City Councillors Ira Novoselsky and Steven Morabito join Republic Services and TND volunteers for a photo at the neighborhood revitalization event Saturday in Sandler Square.

The project is funded by a National Neighborhood Promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation. Through the National Neighborhood Promise program, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation partners with select nonprofit organizations to directly support neighborhood revitalization projects and programs in local communities.

“At Republic Services, we believe in being a good neighbor, and we are proud to support The Neighborhood Developers’ revitalization efforts in Sandler Square,” said Frank Chimera, Republic Services general manager. “The Neighborhood Developers are investing in the local area, and our team was thrilled to assist with landscaping and other projects.”

Mayor Arrigo, Ward 2 City Councilor Ira Novoselsky, Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito and the Sandler Square Planning Committee joined 40 volunteers in the well-coordinated effort.

“Dedicated neighbors came together to beautify Sandler Square, and the end result proves that together we can build healthy public spaces for all to share,” said Mayor Arrigo. “With new string lights, flowers, and benches, the Square has been totally revitalized and will offer a friendly place for residents to congregate.

“I would like to thank The Neighborhood Developers, the Sandler Square Planning Committee, Republic Services, and all volunteers for showing up, rolling up their sleeves, and supporting the vision we all share of lively public space,” concluded Arrigo.