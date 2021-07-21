Players honored during RHS softball awards banquet

The Revere High School softball program held its awards banquet Monday at Prince Restaurant in Saugus.

“We have a nice crowd here for the GBL champs,” said event organizer Denise Anderson, at the outset of the program.

After having its 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic, Coach Joe Ciccarello’s RHS team captured the GBL Cup this spring with a dramatic 5-2 victory in 10 innings over Lynn Classical. All-Star pitcher Adrianna Fusco struck out 13 batters to lead the way for the GBL champion Patriots.

“To win that GBL title the way we did, I thought it was a tremendous win and a combination of a lot of different things that grew over the last 3-4 years,” Ciccarrello told the gathering. “There will be a banner in the gym for them.” Coach Ciccarello individually thanked the ten seniors for their outstanding contributions to the program over the past four years. Several of the Revere players had been competing together in softball since youth and middle school.