McKenna Requests Parking Exemptions for Ocean Ave. Residents

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna is seeking to change the parking enforcement regulations for Ocean Avenue residents so they won’t receive tickets for parking on the roadway during the hours of 9-10 a.m.

“The Ward 1 residents that got stickers to park on Ocean Avenue because they have meters in front of their properties are dealing with signs that were just put up by the DCR saying, ‘No Parking from 9 to 10 a.m.,’ so I’m just asking that communications between DRC and the City be established so these people are exempt from these signs and they can park there without getting ticketed,” said McKenna.

Interestingly, Ward 5 Councillor John Powers sought to amend McKenna’s motion to include “residents only” parking in the area from 6 Lynnway to the former Point of Pines Fire Station.

But McKenna, ever the consummate team player on the Council, politely but firmly interrupted Powers with a procedural ‘point of information.’

“I just think this is going to take away from my motion,” McKenna offered.

“We’re going to do this in separate motions,” said Council President Anthony Zambuto, who gaveled the Council’s unanimous approval of McKenna’s motion.

The Council followed up by approving Powers’ motion for parking on the Lynnway.

(Councillor-at-Large and State Rep. Jessica Giannino and Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino, legislative aide to Rep. Giannino, recused themselves from voting on the two motions).