Rose to Retire as Parking Director

Special to the Journal

Jim Rose, Director of the Revere Parking Department, announced his plans to retire in June. Rose has worked as Director of Parking for three years in the City of Revere and plans to spend his retirement with his wife and seven grandchildren.

“We are sad to see Jim Rose go, but we wish him the best of luck in his retirement,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “He met every challenge and welcomed innovative solutions to improve the daily functions of the Revere Parking Department. Whoever takes his spot has big shoes to fill.”

Under Rose’s leadership, the Parking Department instituted a City-Wide resident parking program, installed new smart meters in the City, established a mobile payment app for parking, and increased staffing levels in the Parking Department to meet the City’s needs.

“It is bittersweet moving on to the next chapter of my life,” said Jim Rose. “I’ve enjoyed working with the Arrigo administration, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given to serve in the City of Revere. Being a lifelong resident of the City I have seen many changes, and for me, it was exciting to be part of the City’s creative vision for our community. I look forward to the great things to come.