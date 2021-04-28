Bianchi’s Pizza Gets the Go-Ahead to Serve Pizza

The wait for a slice of Bianchi’s legendary pizza is almost over, and this is good news for local pizza aficionados. The Revere License Commission at their meeting on April 21 approved a Common Victualler License to sell pizza at Bianchi’s new location at 381 Revere Beach Boulevard while waiting for major repairs to the building to be accomplished before granting an All-Alcohol Restaurant license with seating.

“This is a plus, plus, plus for the city,” an enthusiastic Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said in support of the proposal.

Fire Deputy Paul Cheever added that the owners are, “on the right track….this will be a great improvement in the business area.”

Inspectional Services Department Director Michael Wells clarified the temporary status of the commission’s action.

“This will be a take-out business only until all code requirements are met for the alcohol license and seating requirements,” Wells said.

A neighbor, Ron Clark, supported the request saying that he was “excited to have it happening.”

However, Laura Parsons, another neighbor, raised some concerns about trucks unloading and cars randomly parking while waiting for a takeout slice of pizza.

Commissioner Linda Guinasso pointed out that any cars blocking the street can be towed. Guinasso also noted that no deliveries can be made before 7 a.m.

Parsons also raised a concern about live music playing late into the night.

Commissioner Robert Selevitch noted that live music will end at 10 p.m. and that until closing, all of the doors must remain shut.

The formal request before the commissioners was as follows: Application of 381 Revere Beach, LLC d/b/a Bianchi’s at the Sand Bar, for an All Alcohol Restaurant license, said license to be exercised at 381 Revere Beach Boulevard. Requested seating is 92 inside, plus 20 seasonal seats outside. Proposed hours are Sunday–Saturday 11 a.m.–2 a.m. Proposed entertainment is TV, vocal and instrumental music, and dancing by patrons.

The commissioners voted to approve the takeout business, which can start immediately, by issuing a Victualler License. Then, after both the Inspectional Services Department and Fire Department have certified that the restaurant is up to code, the owners can apply for an All-Alcohol License with indoor seating and seasonal outdoor seating.

In other matters before the Commission:

The commissioners heard from the owner of Rubino’s Restaurant, LLC d/b/a The Cutting Board, for a change of hours for a Wine, Malt, Cordials/Liqueurs Restaurant license to allow for an earlier opening on Sundays.

The restaurant currently opens at 5 p.m. every day of the week, including Sundays, but the owner came before the board seeking to open on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. Alcohol service would begin no earlier than 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Owner Louis Rubino said he is seeking the earlier opening on Sundays in order to try to branch out into the Sunday brunch business. The commissioners approved the change of hours.

Regarding an application by Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room for a change of d/b/a from Atlantic Lounge, a motion for a name change was approved.

The commission approved an application of the Boston Renegades, a women’s tackle football team, for five, one-day Malt/Wine licenses to be exercised at Harry Della Russo Stadium from 5:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. on the following dates: May 8, 2021, May 15, 2021, May 22, 2021, June 26 ,2021, and July 10, 2021. All of the dates are on Saturdays.

The commission took up the application of Rincon Limeno Revere, Inc., Juan D. Jaramillo, Manager, for an alteration of premises at 260 Broadway to change the layout of the dining area to comply with local, state, and ADA regulations. The seating will remain at 66 patrons.

With both Wells and Cheever noting that the building needed extensive repairs and that Jaramillo had performed all of the work that had been requested by the city, the commissioners approved the change in layout.

The commissioners approved a change in ownership upon the application of Shree Rang, Inc. d/b/a E-Z Liquors, 750 Washington Avenue, Daya Rawal, Manager, for transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store license from Washington Liquors, Inc., with said license to be exercised at the same location.

The commission conducted a hearing into alleged violations of the health code, state-ordered COVID-19 restrictions, and conditions of license at the Patriot Civic Club at 93 Patriot Parkway.

The commissioners heard from the club’s managers, who said that the repairs to the kitchen are being made and that the staff is receiving training on the COVID-19 protocols.

The commissioners ordered that the club cannot reopen until both the Revere Fire Department and the Inspectional Services Department have given their approval to the changes and have determined that the club is in compliance with state and local laws.

However, Guinasso noted that since both Wells and Cheever said that the repairs to the kitchen should be completed within the next two weeks, she felt that waiting another two weeks for the commission’s May meeting to approve the changes may cause hardship to the club.

The commissioners then voted to allow the club to reopen after approval from Inspectional Services and the Fire Department, to be followed by a probationary period, prior to the commission’s next meeting.

In other matters:

Application of Kenneth G. LaFauci d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer license, said license to be exercised at 16 Naples Road. Hours of operation to be Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., requested number of cars for sale to be 2. The license was not approved.

Application of Colimens Corporation d/b/a Taqueria Colima, 425 Revere Beach Boulevard, Daniel Diego, Manager, for a Malt/Wine Restaurant license for an existing restaurant, said license to be exercised at the same location. Requested seating to remain at 15 inside, 24 outside; requested hours to remain at Sunday 10 a.m.–2 a.m., Monday–Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.; no requested entertainment.

However, with commissioners expressing reservations that there were not enough controls in place to monitor what happens to the alcohol after being bought by customers, they voted to allow a continuance for the request.