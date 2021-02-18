MBTA announces names of new stations for Green Line B Branch Station project

The MBTA announced last week that the new stations constructed during the upcoming B Branch Station Consolidation project would be called Babcock Street Station and Amory Street Station.

This station modernization project will consolidate four B Branch stops (BU West with St. Paul Street and Pleasant Street with Babcock Street) into two fully accessible, brand new stations. With longer platforms and protection from the roadway, the consolidated stations will improve safety and save time for riders traveling on Commonwealth Ave.

“This station consolidation project will streamline trips for riders and provide safer, fully accessible platforms,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “With safety as our first priority, the new stations will include fencing between the platform and the roadway. We designed these new stations to align with other recent investments in the Commonwealth Ave. corridor to improve safety for riders, pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles.”

Project work will also occur overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and 24/7 over the weekends during 12 months of construction.

To accomplish this work, service will be shut down between Babcock Street and Kenmore Stations on most weeknights and weekends as of Feb. 15. Shuttle buses will replace train service with shuttle stops located at Bus Route 57 stops.

The current Pleasant Street Station will be decommissioned as of the end of service on Feb. 26. The new Babcock Street Station will ultimately serve riders in this location when the new station opens at the end of construction. During construction of the new, consolidated station, riders will be directed to either St. Paul Street or Babcock Street on weekdays when Green Line trolleys are operating. Pedestrian paths of travel will be clearly marked through the work zone.

Occasional overnight and weekend lane closures will be required to safely carry out construction activities. Minor detours for vehicles may occasionally be needed overnight. However, local access will be maintained and advance warning signs will be posted.